Premier League Team of the Week - Round 9

The Premier League came roaring back to action following a pause for the November international break. An increasing number of teams are missing players for various reasons, whether it be coronavirus-related or a pile up of injuries, but the drama didn’t disappoint.

This is 90min’s team of the week for gameweek nine…

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pope was vital in Burnley's first win of the season | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) – Sam Johnstone was in fine form for West Brom on his return to Old Trafford and did everything he could to limit his team’s defeat. But Pope’s performance against Crystal Palace contributed massively to Burnley’s overdue first win of the season.



Vladimir Coufal (RB) – The Czech defender has been a revelation for West Ham and put in another fine display as his team picked up a win over Sheffield United to rise into the top half.



Toby Alderweireld (CB) – 90min’s player ratings for Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Manchester City described the Belgian as a ‘man mountain’ at the back for Spurs.



Eric Dier (CB) – Has made the successful transition to centre-back this season to reignite his career and Spurs are not missing Jan Vertonghen as a result. The weekend was another solid example.



Lucas Digne (LB) – Everton’s French full-back continues to be lauded and he was a standout player as the Toffees ended a run of four consecutive games without a win.

2. Midfielders

Hojbjerg was all action as Spurs beat Man City | Pool/Getty Images

N’Golo Kante (CM) – The World Cup winner looks like he could be getting back to his best form and was superb in Chelsea’s win over Newcastle, persistently stealing the ball in midfield.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) – Has proven to be a masterful signing for Spurs and his performance in Saturday’s victory over Manchester City was almost like the moment he got the widespread recognition he deserves.



Curtis Jones (CM) – Started only his second Premier League game of the season as Liverpool beat Leicester and his contributions in an important win belied his inexperience and 19 years.

3. Forwards

Calvert-Lewin is the first Premier League player to reach 10 goals in 2020/21 | Pool/Getty Images

Diogo Jota (FW) – Doubled Liverpool’s lead over Leicester at a crucial time in the game to continue his record of scoring in every Premier League game at Anfield since arriving in summer.



Harry Kane (FW) – Showed once again that he is much more than just a goalscorer by dropping into a deeper creative role. That produced his ninth Premier League assist of the season.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (FW) – A brace against Fulham restored Everton to winning ways after a difficult few weeks. Now on 10 Premier League goals for the season already.

