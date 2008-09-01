Premier League team of the week - round 24

And so the Manchester City juggernaut rolls on.

But don't be disheartened - alright, so we might not be treated to 16-team Premier League title race we'd hoped for, but there's plenty more interesting subplots to keep us entertained.

Gameweek 24 saw huge wins for both Fulham and Leicester in their quest for survival and Champions League football respectively, and so it'll come as no surprise that both sides boast a number of representatives in our list of the week's star performers.

Sit back and relax as we give you 90min's Premier League team of the week.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matt Lowton produced a stunning volley to secure the points for Burnley at Palace | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Emiliano Martinez (GK) - £20m seemed an extraordinary sum of money to pay for Arsenal's number two goalkeeper last September, yet, just five months on it's looking like an absolute snip. The Argentinian produced another sublime display to ensure his side left the AMEX with a point.



Matt Lowton (RB) - Whenever a Burnley defender is picked in a team of the week you can expect the words 'solid' and 'combative' to be used. What you don't expect to see are the words 'took on about three Crystal Palace men before playing a neat one-two and lashing a volley into the far corner'. Well, his inclusion here is because of the latter. Oh, he was solid too.



Issa Diop (CB) - It would be amiss of us to suggest that keeping a clean sheet against a side who've notched just 15 league goals this season is a brilliant achievement, but Issa Diop did very well to step in for the injured Angelo Ogbonna and he opened his season's account to cap off a fruitful evening against Sheffield United.



Joachim Andersen (CB) - The Danish centre-back has been instrumental in Fulham's recent resurgence, and his display against Everton provided them with a platform to build on as they grabbed what could turn out to be a massive three points.



Ola Aina (LB) - While the Cottagers have struggled to adapt to life back in the Premier League, Ola Aina has been one of their standout performers. The Nigerian international offers the width required for Scott Parker's preferred system to bear fruit and his energy and drive has become a feature of their play.

2. Midfielders

Ilkay Gundogan continued his fine goalscoring form | Pool/Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - Don't be surprised to see this man's name up in lights when the end-of-season awards are handed out. Ilkay Gundogan's sensational goalscoring form has meant the loss of Sergio Aguero has barely been noticeable, and he bagged another brace at the weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.



Wilfred Ndidi (CM) - Notched himself an assist for the Foxes' third goal against Liverpool and was just generally brilliant throughout the game. Wilfred Ndidi has developed into one of the best midfielders in the league and he deserves to be playing Champions League football next season.



Mateo Kovacic (CM) - Can be very hit and miss, though his performance against Newcastle was definitely the former. Controlled the game from the centre of the pitch and made a mockery of the visitors at times as he skipped past their rash challenges with ease.

3. Forwards

Pedro Neto was in fine form against Southampton | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Pedro Neto (RW) - The only Wolves forward who has really stepped up since the loss of Raul Jimenez. Pedro Neto always looks lively, though his display against Southampton was particularly brilliant, notching the winner to cap a fine afternoon's work.



Josh Maja (ST) - If you're going to survive in the Premier League then you need to score goals, and Fulham might just have secured their ticket to survival. No longer 'the lad from the Sunderland documentary', Josh Maja has well and truly introduced himself to the Premier League audience with two huge goals to grab his side the win over Everton.



Harvey Barnes (LW) - How can Gareth Southgate not pick Harvey Barnes for his England squad this summer? The Leicester winger has been flying this season and Saturday's sensational performance against Liverpool - in front of the watching Three Lions boss - was just the latest display of his supreme talent.



*Honourable mention: Timo Werner