Premier League Team of the Week - Round 12

None of the Premier League 'Big Six' won in week 12 of the 2020/21 season, leaving the latest Team of the Week wide open for standout performers from players elsewhere in the division.

Fulham held Liverpool to a draw, as did Crystal Palace with Tottenham, while Burnley were victorious over Arsenal. Big sides not winning also gave Leicester and Southampton the chance to climb.

This is who made the cut for Team of the Week - round 12...

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bednarek was solid as a rock for Southampton | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK): A clean sheet played a massive part in Burnley getting a much-needed win over Arsenal to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.



Jan Bednarek (CB) - Southampton were exceptional against Sheffield United, blowing away the basement boys at St Mary's with a comprehensive win. Bednarek was brilliant at the back, and even got an assist.



James Tarkowski (CB): Solid at the back for Burnley, who will hope this could be a pivotal moment. Clarets captain Ben Mee also deserves high praise for his performance.



Tosin Adarabioyo (CB): Still tremendously inexperienced at this level and dealt incredibly well with the threats that Liverpool posed.

2. Wing-Backs & Midfielders

Maddison was back among the goals for Leicester | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

Bobby Decordova-Reid (RWB): Fulham ought to have been torn to shreds by Liverpool, but it was a phenomenal team performance from the Cottagers and Reid - playing out of position - got his side’s goal.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM): Did much of Everton’s dirty work in midfield to help keep out a usually prolific Chelsea side. The Toffees got an overdue win as a result.



James Maddison (CM): Got his first Premier League goals since September with a double in Leicester’s 3-0 win over Brighton to keep the Foxes fighting for a top four place.



Antonee Robinson (LWB): Another of Fulham’s defensive unit who enjoyed a stunning weekend. The wing-back was up and down his flank and had Mohamed Salah to defend against.

3. Forwards

Even at £17m, Eze looks a steal for Crystal Palace | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Ebere Eze (RW): Increasingly looks to be even more of a steal for Crystal Palace. Caused Tottenham no end of problems and was a chief source of creativity for the Eagles.



Jamie Vardy (ST): The 33-year-old is a man in form, playing a direct role in all three of Leicester’s goal in their victory, and is well in the Premier League golden boot race again.



Ademola Lookman (LW): The former Everton man gave Fulham so much going forward against Liverpool and made it a tough afternoon for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

