Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 15

Nothing beats a bit of Boxing Day football, does it?

And in this year's most chaotic of Premier League seasons, seeing a repeat of the infamous 1963 Boxing Day fixtures that produced a full 66 goals and always does the rounds at this time of year would not be the most surprising thing in the world.

Have we backed Blackburn to win 8-2 at West Ham again? Well, no, as Rovers aren't in the Premier League anymore - but here's 90min's preview and predictions for game week 15 anyway.

Saturday

Leicester vs Manchester United

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? The King Power Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1

Read 90min's preview here

Manchester United will bid to continue their strong away form as they kick off the festivities against Leicester - and can equal the top flight's all-time away winning streak with victory over the Foxes, registering their 11th Premier League win on the bounce.

One of their victories in said away streak came at King Power on the final day of last season, as United ran out 2-0 victors to secure Champions League football at the expense of Brendan Rodgers' side.

United can leapfrog Leicester into second with victory, while the Foxes can move to within a point of the leaders with a win, their quality underlined by their recent win over Spurs. It seems difficult to separate two of the top flight's form sides, so we're plumping for a draw.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 Manchester United

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT)

Where Is It Played? Villa Park

TV Channel/Livestream: BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Aston Villa don't draw very often (just once this season) and they don't win a lot of home games either (they're without a win at Villa Park since their 7-2 demolition of Liverpool in October).

However, Dean Smith's side have looked the part this season, and could move as high as second should they win their games in hand. They're unbeaten in their last three and have not conceded a goal in 314 minutes of top flight football. Oh, and Jack Grealish is a bit good.

Crystal Palace shipped seven in their last outing as Liverpool ruthlessly exploited every single inch of space in the Eagles' backline. We don't reckon it will be quite as heavy a defeat on Boxing Day, but Villa are still favourites to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace

Fulham vs Southampton

Looking for a festive ?! #SaintsFC's Stat of the Week, in association with @Sportsbetio: pic.twitter.com/UvFisPloU7 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 24, 2020

What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT)

Where Is It Being Played? Craven Cottage

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Southampton have not lost on the road since the opening day of the season and Ralph Hasenhuttl's energetic outfit have been infectiously fun to watch this season.

However, they go into their Boxing Day clash with the instrumental Oriol Romeu suspended, while Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ings are both injury doubts.

Their squad depth will be put to the test against a Fulham side showing encouraging signs in recent weeks that they are finding their feet and are up for the relegation fight. Three draws on the bounce and November's win over Leicester is proof of that.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Southampton

Arsenal vs Chelsea

All attention on Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/qooORmvGtB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 23, 2020

What Time Is Kickoff? 17:30 (GMT)

Where Is It Being Played? The Emirates

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Read 90min's preview here

Oh Arsenal. Closer to the relegation zone than mid table, no win in their last seven Premier League games and just the two goals from open play in that time.

Mike Arteta's side have surely got to turn it round at some point - seriously, because Fulham and Burnley are starting to come into a bit of form - but the visit of Chelsea does not seem like the ideal opportunity to inspire an upturn in fortunes.

Frank Lampard's side do not have the proudest record on the road, and the potential lack of Ben Chilwell and Reece James - both doubts for the game - really stunts the attack of the top flight's second top scorers. But quite simply on current form, Chelsea are just much more convincing at behaving like an actual football team than the Gunners.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea

Manchester City vs Newcastle

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is It Being Played? The Etihad Stadium

TV Channel/Livestream? BT Sport 1

Manchester City have not lost at home to Newcastle in the top flight in over two decades. Although they've not been at their devastating best this season, they're yet to lose to a side outside of the 'big six'.

City have dominated against teams outside of the top half - registering a combined 34 shots during recent wins over Burnley and Fulham.

Newcastle have blown hot and cold this season, but their recent 5-2 defeat to Leeds demonstrates what damage a vibrant forward line can do to the Magpies defence. Steve Bruce's side will still be reeling from their Carabao Cup exit, and a straightforward City win appears the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United vs Everton

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is It Being Played? Bramall Lane

TV Channel/Livestream? BT Sport 2

Everton underwhelmed during their Carabao Cup quarter final defeat to Manchester United, but have looked back to their best in the Premier League with a trio of successive wins over Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal - in spite of the absences of Lucas Digne, James Rodriguez and Allan.

Ben Godfrey and Alex Iwobi have both stepped in to good effect in place of the former two, and the Toffees will be expected to make it four wins in a row against a Sheffield United side who have not registered a Premier League win since face masks became mandatory in the UK.

Dean Smith's side doubled their points total for the season with a draw against Brighton last time out, but the absence of the suspended John Lundstram makes Saturday's match an even trickier prospect.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Everton

Sunday

Leeds United vs Burnley

First Premier League meeting.?@LUFC will face Burnley Football Club for the first time in the Premier League when the sides meet this Sunday.#MOT #LUFC @YorkshireProPav. pic.twitter.com/HLXWEkQDbH — Leeds United StatZone (@lufcsz) December 22, 2020

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 (GMT)

Where Is It Being Played? Elland Road

TV Channel/Livestream? Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday's clash at Elland Road really is a battle of two teams at either end of the chaos spectrum. Marcelo Bielsa's fluid, exciting Leeds who will seemingly either score a hatful, concede a hatful or both, versus Sean Rigid Banks of Four Dyche's disciplined Burnley side.

Leeds are a disaster from set pieces - an outlet from which Burnley carry a real threat. No team in the bottom half of the table have scored more goals than Leeds this season, but the Clarets have returned to their sturdy defensive selves in the last month, with two clean sheets in their last three.

Will fun or organisation come out on top on Sunday?

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Burnley

West Ham vs Brighton

Hands up if you're excited for Christmas, @dmartin_gk! ? pic.twitter.com/1TArC0y8Gg — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 23, 2020

What Time Is Kick Off? 14:15 (GMT)

Where Is It Being Played? The London Stadium

TV Channel/Livestream? Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

West Ham could move to within two points of the Champions League spots with victory on Sunday as David Moyes' side quietly but confidently go about their business this season.

The absence of Michail Antonio has blunted their attack somewhat - but the Hammers have still won four from seven in his absence.

Brighton meanwhile have been in a bleak run of form since November's impressive win over Aston Villa, taking just two points from their two games against struggling Fulham and Sheffield United, despite the latter being reduced to 10 men for 50 minutes.

Prediction: West Ham 1-0 Brighton

Liverpool vs West Brom

Feliz Naby lad ? pic.twitter.com/hglAIBNs1s — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 24, 2020

What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (GMT)

Where Is It Being Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Livestream? Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Liverpool turned in their performance of the season last time out in a devastating display of attacking prowess as they ran out 7-0 winners over Crystal Palace. The hectic festive schedule will be a real test for the Reds' already stretched defence - all Jurgen Klopp wants for Christmas is the reintroduction of the five substitutions law.

Liverpool are unstoppable at home, and we just can't see the Baggies being the ones to halt their 66-game unbeaten home league run.

Will Sam Allardyce have worked his magic at West Brom in time for Sunday's trip to Anfield?

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 West Brom

Wolves vs Tottenham

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:15 (GMT)

Where Is It Being Played? Molineux

TV Channel/Livestream? Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

After a blistering start to the season in front of goal, Tottenham have levelled out somewhat in recent weeks, and haven't scored more than three goals in a Premier League match since their breathless 3-3 draw with West Ham in October.

Likewise, Wolves are not renowned for shipping goals - but with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the form of their life, Spurs would not be expected to go two Premier League games in a row without finding the net.

Spurs have stuttered in recent weeks while Wolves are typically hard to beat at home, so we don't think there'll be much to separate the pair.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Tottenham