Premier League Player of the Season Nominations Revealed

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson are joined by Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne on the 2019/20 Premier League Player of the Season shortlist, which features seven players in total.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is also nominated off the back of his Premier League Golden Boot triumph, while Southampton forward Danny Ings joins the list. Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope completes the nominations for the prestigious prize determined by a fan vote.

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed his best season yet and is already arguably the best right back in the world at the age of just 21. He played in all 38 games as Liverpool secured a first league title since 1990 and a first ever in the Premier League era.

Mane enjoyed another fine season as one third of Liverpool’s famous front three, scoring 18 times in all competitions. Henderson, meanwhile, has already been crowned FWA Footballer of the Year after standing out both on and off the pitch this season.

In Manchester, De Bruyne staked his claim to be recognised as the best midfielder in the world this season by registering 20 Premier League assists, equalling the all-time record set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry during the 2002/03 campaign.

Vardy’s 23 Premier League goals powered Leicester to the brink of Champions League qualification, with the Foxes ultimately finishing fifth. The veteran star remarkably surpassed 100 total Premier League goals during the campaign, despite not playing top flight football until he was 27.

Ings enjoyed the most prolific league campaign of his career date, netting 22 times in 38 appearances. It was the first time since 2014/15 that he managed double figures in a league season and his tally even surpassed the 21 he netted for Burnley in the Championship in 2013/14.

Pope returned to his best form in Burnley’s goal after missing the whole of the 2018/19 season through injury and kept 15 clean sheets. His performances were a key reason why the Clarets returned to the top half of the table, finishing tenth.

