Premier League Player of the Month nominations for February

The Premier League has announced its nominees for their Player of the Month award for February.

Among the headline nominees is Harry Kane, who put in a classic performance during the victory over Manchester City. He scored twice at the Etihad before registering another goal and an assist in the 4-0 victory over Leeds.

— Premier League (@premierleague) March 3, 2022

Liverpool centre back Joel Matip is also up for the gong. The defender helped the Reds secure four straight wins to get back into the title race, earning three clean sheets as well as a goal against Leeds and an assist against Leicester.

Southampton's excellent form has been recognised by Che Adams' nomination. The forward was brilliant in the win at Spurs and also struck against Manchester United and Norwich.

Ryan Fraser, who scored against Everton and set up a goal at Brentford, is nominated, as is Ben Mee, who has helped Burnley turn their form around with three clean sheets, also scoring the winner against Tottenham.

Wilfried Zaha rounds off the list, having scored three goals in February. He was instrumental in the 4-1 victory at Watford and also netted a brilliant strike at Norwich.

Fans can vote for the winner on the EA SPORTS website until midday (BST) on 7 March.