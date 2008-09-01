Premier League Player of the Month nominations - April 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min headline the players nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for April.

Ronaldo scored five goals in four games as one of Manchester United's only bright sparks, while Son grabbed four goals and one assists for Tottenham.

Also among the nominees is Newcastle record signing Bruno Guimaraes, who has settled in excellently on Tyneside and has been a catalyst behind their impressive form in 2022.

✨ Nathan Collins ✨

✨ Kevin De Bruyne ✨

✨ Bruno Guimaraes ✨

✨ Gabriel Jesus ✨

✨ Cristiano Ronaldo ✨

✨ Son Heung-min ✨

✨ Thiago ✨

✨ Leandro Trossard ✨



Only 1️⃣ can be your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month!



? #PLAwards | https://t.co/6vFIRIRxZP ? pic.twitter.com/ihhyatxFR0 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2022

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is up for the award, contributing at least a goal or assist for each of the four Premier League matches he played last month, as is teammate Gabriel Jesus - who has had a mini-resurgence in recent weeks and scored a league-high six goals in April.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has been recognised for his stellar performances with a nomination, and Brighton winger Leandro Trossard is on the shortlist after scoring crucial goals to dent the top-four hopes of both Arsenal and Tottenham.

The eight-man shortlist is completed by Burnley defender Nathan Collins, who has looked imperious since the appointment of caretaker manager Mike Jackson.