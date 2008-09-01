Premier League Fantasy Football: who's hot & who's not in gameweek 15

There will likely be a few sore heads come Boxing Day, which is bad because the deadline to set your Fantasy Premier League lineups is 11:00 GMT.

So perhaps it'd be a good idea to whip your phone out around the time the Queen is addressing the United Kingdom on Christmas Day and get your team in order, so you can enjoy the rest of the festivities without falling behind in your league.

Let's have a look at the top picks for the upcoming gameweek 15.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Alisson in action at Crystal Palace | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Nick Pope: A solid FPL favourite, Pope registered big hauls against both Arsenal and Aston Villa before a two-point performance against Wolves. Burnley seem to be getting a little more stringent at the back and with fixtures against Leeds, Sheffield United and Fulham on the horizon, back the England stopper to pick up plenty of points over the festive period.

Alisson: A 7-0 win usually hints at utter dominance from one side, but Alisson still picked up a save bonus in Liverpool's thrashing of Crystal Palace. The Reds don't have a particularly good record at the back this season but games against West Brom and Newcastle should result in a clean sheet or two.

Who's Not

Mathew Ryan: Most probably see Australia international Ryan as a decent rotation option in FPL, but he's not playing at the moment. He's been picked by plenty of managers but has been usurped recently by Robert Sanchez and it's unclear when he'll be back in Brighton's starting XI.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Mina celebrates his goal against Arsenal | Pool/Getty Images

Yerry Mina: Differential klaxon! Everton have two clean sheets in their last three games and Mina netted the winner when his side couldn't keep Arsenal from scoring. That's three good returns from the last three games. It's Sheffield United away before Manchester City at home for the Toffees, and Mina's aerial threat makes him an option to consider.

Cesar Azpilicueta: With injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell, Chelsea are a bit light in the full back department. Thankfully, Azpilicueta is there to step in. He doesn't get too many attacking returns, but his inclusion over Christmas will help the Blues pick up some clean sheets.

Who's Not

Ben Chilwell: The England international limped off just ten minutes into Chelsea's 3-0 win over West Ham and isn't likely to be involved over the next few weeks. Best to ditch him for now and reinvest that cash elsewhere.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Cheer up Mo, you've just bagged 16 FPL points | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah: Came off the bench at Palace to score twice and set one up. He's got 13 league goals already this term and Liverpool host West Brom. Salah ought to return a decent haul and is a great option as captain in gameweek 15.

Gylfi Sigurdsson: After a sluggish start to the season, Sigurdsson has reasserted himself in Everton's starting XI. He has a goal and an assist in his last three games and it's surprising the Icelander hasn't got more attacking returns given the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Who's Not

Phil Foden: Pep Guardiola is annoying. This was supposed to be Foden's big breakout year at City, but he's only featured in one of their last four league game. His best returns came at the start of the season but overall he's not ticking the boxes for FPL players.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Martial was the provider in United's win over Leeds | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino: He's copped some flak in recent times but Bobby is firmly back on track. After his winner against Tottenham, Firmino scored twice and added another assist in the rout at Selhurst Park. Similarly to Salah, expect the Brazilian to return a big haul against West Brom.

Anthony Martial: The Frenchman has taken his time to get up and running this season, but the last two games have been more than promising. He scored and assisted in Manchester United's 3-2 win at Sheffield United and set up another three in the crazy game with Leeds. Could be a tidy differential up front.

Who's Not

Callum Wilson: Wilson has done brilliantly to somehow notch eight goals for a Newcastle side that plainly does not like to attack. As good as that may be, upcoming fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester don't hint at too many attacking returns.

