Premier League block Burnley's attempt to sign Victor Moses from Spartak Moscow

The Premier League have blocked Burnley's attempt to sign Victor Moses on an emergency loan from Spartak Moscow.

FIFA have ruled that players for Russian teams are free to leave their clubs to join another for the remainder of the season, but as 90min revealed first, the Premier League are not allowing signings in England because of concerns over sporting integrity.

Italy and Germany have both taken a similar stance, but players from Russian teams are currently welcome in both France and Spain.

The Premier League's first real test of their resolve appears to have come from Burnley, with numerous sources reporting that the Clarets had struck a deal to sign Moses on an emergency basis from Spartak until the end of the season.

League officials stepped in to block the move and plan to do so for any other requests.

It means 31-year-old Moses, who has 220 Premier League games to his name across his time with Wigan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham, now needs to find another club to join before the deadline of April 7.

Moses, a title-winner with Antonio Conte's Chelsea in 2017, has been a real fan-favourite at Spartak. From his right wing-back role, the Nigeria international has racked up six goals and eight assists in 46 appearances.