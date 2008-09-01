Pep Guardiola criticises Burnley pitch in Man City win

Pep Guardiola criticised the state of Burnley's pitch after Manchester City's 2-0 victory at Turf Moor on Saturday.

First-half strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan settled the affair, taking the Citizens back to the top of the Premier League having been briefly knocked off by Liverpool in the day's early fixture.

However, despite the apparent ease with which City earned victory, Guardiola was nonetheless displeased with how the grass had been prepared.

He said: "We're many years playing in these types of games. We scored early on so that helped us a lot. But the game is never finished until you score the third or fourth. The pitch was so difficult because the grass was high, no water and everything was so slow. But we did well and won the game.

"The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool so we know they are going to win almost all the games - hopefully not the next one - but we will try to do the same. It's Atletico Madrid next, then Liverpool."

Raheem Sterling is back in form, providing two assists in Saturday's win, and earned praise from his manager for his consistent contributions.

Guardiola added: "When he comes back from the national team he is full of confidence. The numbers...and he is never injured, like Riyad Mahrez, so they play consistently. People say experience when you are old but it works when you get good lessons and you learn from them.

"What you have done in the past doesn't mean it will happen again. Every game will be like this. We need to play these games with this target and we will try. When you arrive in May challenging to lift the title it means you have had an incredible season.

"Being here is because we work a lot and we have done that every single season. That is a lot of credit for the whole organisation. We will fight. The opponent is so tough and good but they said we will make a proper battle and we accept that."

