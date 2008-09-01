Pay Per View Scandal

Me and Burnley Football Club have been partnered together for over fifty years and during that time, we have gone through many ups and downs, but we have always stayed together, and my fidelity has never wavered.

Right now, however, we are going through a really rough patch, we have not seen each other for months and have only been able to keep in touch from a distance. That was okay, but on Friday my club announced that I would no longer be able to do that, unless I parted with even more of my meagre resources than I had already committed to our relationship.

Resources which I and others (ours is not an exclusive relationship) have willingly committed on the assumption that we would be able to get together on a regular basis and that when we did, that my club would make every effort to present itself in as positive a manner as possible.

But recently my club has let its standards slip, it has not replenished and refreshed itself as others have. The neglect and shabbiness was starting to show; and now this!

It isn’t as if there is a shortage of other suitors; Leicester City for example are successful, friendly, with a nice home and not afraid to splash the cash, but with enough of a conscience to stand alone against this latest outage. I am disappointed, nay appalled, that my club could not find it in themselves to do the same.

I do not currently feel valued or respected by my club. There have been times, down the years, that I have felt this before but somehow, we have always pulled through, we will probably do so again this time, but right now we are not talking.

Clarets Mad resident writer-in-chief Dave Thornley vents his spleen on the English Premier League’s latest ruse to make the average football fan part with even more of their hard-earned Wonga. Burnley Football Club do not escape his ire either. (TEC).