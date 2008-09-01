Norwich City vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Norwich City host Burnley in a relegation zone scrap in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Canaries are anchored to the foot of the table, sinking ever closer to the second tier after a morale-sapping sequence of seven league matches in which they have collected one point from the 21 available.

Burnley ended a four-game losing slump of their own with a 3-2 win at home to Everton on Wednesday night, hauling them above Watford into 18th place and just one point behind the Toffees.

Here's all you need to know about Sunday's high-stakes showdown.

How to watch Norwich vs Burnley on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 10 April, 14:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Carrow Road

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? John Brooks

Norwich team news

Ozan Kabak sustained a season-ending hamstring injury during Turkey's hastily arranged friendly against Italy in the March international break | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Dean Smith has been lumbered with an eye-watering list of fitness concerns to juggle as he tries to keep the flickering hope of safety dimly lit. Ozan Kabak has joined Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) on the Canaries' list of absentees after picking up a hamstring problem, and has returned to parent club Schalke.

Lukas Rupp was suffering from a problem in the same area but, alongside loanee Brandon Williams, has returned to training.

Max Aarons sustained a knock during Norwich's gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat away to Leeds on the eve of the international break. The full-back wasn't fit enough to return against Brighton but both could be available by Sunday.

Burnley team news

Matej Vydra made his first appearance since January off the bench in midweek, arriving to tee up Maxwel Cornet for a winner that could prove instrumental in the club's bid for survival.

Club captain Ben Mee still wasn't available with Sean Dyche warning there was "still a bit to go" in his recovery ahead of the Wednesday night win.

Erik Pieters is expected to return from a nagging knee injury in the middle of April but Johann Berg Gudmundsson's recovery is steeped in uncertainty.

Norwich vs Burnley score prediction

Between them, Norwich and Burnley have scored 43 Premier League goals this season; Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have plundered 46 goals combined so far.

So, it might not be a blockbuster but in these games of bitten fingernails and furrowed brows, Burnley often have the edge.

Prediction: Norwich 0-1 Burnley