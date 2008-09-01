Newcastle & West Ham consider late bids for Burnley target Maxwel Cornet

Newcastle and West Ham are considering rivalling Burnley for the signing of Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet.

Sean Dyche's side have made a club-record £15m bid for the Ivory Coast international, who moved to Lyon from Metz back in 2015.

But 90min understands they could face late competition for his signature, with Premier League rivals Newcastle and West Ham interested in a deal for the 24-year-old. Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin are also keen on him.

Cornet previously shunned interest from Burnley, but they have since upped their offer and are willing to make him their highest-paid player.

Burnley have completed three signings so far this window. Wayne Hennessey and Jacob Bedeau have joined on free transfers from Crystal Palace and Scunthorpe United respectfully, while Nathan Collins signed from Stoke for £12m.

Dyche's men have lost their opening two games of the new Premier League season, following defeats at home to Brighton and away to Liverpool.

Newcastle are in a similar position after losses to West Ham and Aston Villa. The Hammers, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen ahead of their UEFA Europa League campaign - they'll discover their group stage opponents on Friday.

Lyon have seemingly already brought in a replacement for Cornet after Emerson Palmieri joined on loan from Chelsea last week. The Italy international heads to France having just won the Champions League and Euro 2020.

They have also completed the cut-price signing of Xherdan Shaqiri, who leaves Liverpool after three years at Anfield.

Les Gones notably lost Memphis Depay on a free transfer to Barcelona this summer, while their start to the new Ligue 1 season has been less than ideal. Peter Bosz's side have been held at home by Brest and Clermont, while they were thrashed away at Angers last week.