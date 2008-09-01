Newcastle vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Newcastle host Burnley on Saturday in what will be the Magpies' fourth Premier League fixture of the 2020/21 season.

It's been an eventful start to the campaign for Steve Bruce's side, beating West Ham, losing 3-0 at home to Brighton, and snatching a point at Tottenham last weekend. All in all, with the team also booking their place in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup and with new summer signings finding their feet, it's been a relatively solid start to the season.

As for Burnley, Sean Dyche's side have played one league game fewer than Newcastle and currently find themselves in the relegation zone following defeats in the opening two fixtures.

Where to Watch on TV

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 3 October

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? St James' Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Referee? David Coote

Team News

The injury woes for Bruce continue. The Newcastle boss is without Martin Dubravka, Matthew Longstaff, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, DeAndre Yedlin and Dwight Gayle, while Matt Ritchie picked up a shoulder injury in the Tottenham draw and is out for two months.

There is still some positive news for Newcastle fans, as star forward Allan Saint-Maximin could return after missing the match in north London with a foot injury.

Matthew Lowton is a doubt for Burnley with an injury he received in the midweek tie against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. James Tarkowski, who also played in that game, should be ready to start.

Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ben Mee, Jay Rodriguez and Robbie Brady are all unavailable.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United: Darlow; Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton, Wilson.

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Brownhill, Stephens, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.

Recent Form

It has been a rather bitter-sweet start to the campaign for Bruce's Newcastle side.

With the likes of Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis arriving during the transfer window, things got off to a promising start for Newcastle with a 2-0 victory against a struggling West Ham. However, a 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton followed, with many of the Newcastle faithful critical of their team's performance.

Their cries were barely answered a week later when Wilson's last-gasp penalty snatched a point away to Tottenham. As good a result as it was, that spot kick was Newcastle's only shot on target during the whole game, leaving many of their fans frustrated yet again.

The team has, however, made the most of the Carabao Cup competition. A recent penalty shootout victory over Newport has sent the Magpies to the quarter finals.

Burnley, however, have had a below-par start to the season. A 4-2 defeat away to Leicester in their first outing followed by a league defeat at home to Southampton has left Dyche's side in the relegation zone.

A recent 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup saw Burnley knocked out of the competition in the fourth round.

Newcastle United

Newport 1-1 Newcastle (30/9)

Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle (27/9)

Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle (23/9)

Newcastle 0-3 Brighton (20/9)

Newcastle 1-0 Blackburn Rovers (15/9)

Burnley

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (30/9)

Burnley 0-1 Southampton (26/9)

Millwall 0-2 Burnley (23/9)

Leicester City 4-2 Burnley (20/9)

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (17/9)

Prediction

With Burnley currently low on confidence, Newcastle should look to exploit this through Saint-Maximin.

The skilful, fast winger could prove decisive in breaking down a potential Burnley low-block and tipping the tie in Newcastle's favour.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Burnley