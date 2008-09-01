Newcastle United interested in Nick Pope; other Burnley players on radar

Newcastle United have an interest in raiding relegated Burnley for a number of players, including England goalkeeper Nick Pope, 90min understands.

Eddie Howe swooped in on his former club to sign striker Chris Wood for £25m in January and he is prepared to do it again this summer, after the Clarets lost their battle to stay in the Premier League.

Burnley have already released a number of players at their end of their contracts, including captain James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon, Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens, but more departures are set to follow.

That exodus could also involve Pope, with Newcastle actively looking for a new number one goalkeeper to replace Martin Dubravka. The Magpies have held talks with a number of targets in the last few months, including Manchester United's Dean Henderson and Arsenal's Bernd Leno.

But 30-year-old Pope, who has just one year left on Burnley contract, is also under consideration and it's believed the Clarets will allow him to move on for a fee of around £12m - even though they have the option to extend his stay at Turf Moor by another year.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that Pope still has hopes of making England's World Cup squad, but he knows he needs to be playing regular Premier League football to do that.

Pope is not the only Burnley player that Newcastle have asked about, as 90min understands that Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil are two other players that Howe likes.

Cornet, arguably Burnley's prized asset, has a release clause of £17.5m and 90min revealed earlier this summer that nearly half of the 20 teams in the Premier League had enquired about the Ivorian star. Newcastle are among those sides, but landing him won't be easy given the significant amount of interest in his services.

As for McNeil, Howe is believed to have seen the 22-year-old winger as a summer target even before Burnley's relegation to the Championship. Now that they are in the second tier, Newcastle are looking at his situation and considering next steps - although 90min understands that Tottenham, Everton, Brentford, West Ham and Fulham have also asked about him.