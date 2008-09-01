Newcastle confirm Chris Wood transfer from Burnley

Newcastle have announced the signing of striker Chris Wood from Burnley, with the New Zealand international penning a contract until 2024.

The deal is thought to be worth £20m after the Magpies triggered a release clause and Wood will wear the number 20 shirt at St James’ Park.

Newcastle hope that the striker, who has scored 49 Premier League goals, including double figures in every full season he has played in the top-flight, will help keep them safe from relegation.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player,” the 30-year-old told his new club’s official website.

"I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe added: "Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us."

