Newcastle close to sealing Nick Pope deal

Newcastle United are close to finalising a £10m deal with Burnley for goalkeeper Nick Pope, 90min understands.

90min confirmed earlier this month that Pope had emerged as Newcastle's main goalkeeping target and a transfer is now close to being finalised.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe made it clear to the club's hierarchy when he took over last year that he wanted to bolster their goalkeeper department, which currently consists of Slovakia international Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman - although the latter two are set to leave the club this summer.

Newcastle had previously held talks with the likes of Manchester United's Dean Henderson and Arsenal's Bernd Leno, but a move for Pope has accelerated and has clearly been helped by Burnley's relegation to the Championship.

England international Pope has emerged as one of the Premier League's most consistent stoppers and at just 30, Newcastle believe he could be their number one for much of the next decade.

Pope will likely undergo a medical this week with personal terms not seen as a major issue, and he will become their second major signing of the summer following Matt Targett's permanent move from Aston Villa.

Newcastle are still working to finalise a deal for French forward Hugo Ekitike having already agreed a deal with Reims and personal terms with the player, but issues remain with agent fees.

Another deal that continues to stall is that for Lille defender Sven Botman, with French side still not happy with the offers they've received from either Newcastle or Milan.

90min understands Newcastle are working on deals for a number of other defensive targets away from Botman and are ready to look elsewhere.