Newcastle & Burnley Have Hamza Choudhury Loan Bids Rejected By Leicester City

​Newcastle United and Burnley have seen both their bids to loan midfielder Hamza Choudhury rejected by Leicester.

The Magpies have pulled further away from the relegation zone following their win over Chelsea but are looking to the loan market for reinforcements to cement their safety. With Leicester third in the Premier League and still a part of both the FA and League Cup, Choudhury was not permitted to leave.

According to reports from ​The Sunday People, via ​TBR Football, the Foxes have rejected bids from both Newcastle and the Clarets for Choudhury.

The midfielder spent almost a year on loan at League One club Burton Albion between February 2016 and January 2017 as he made 26 appearances across two seasons whilst his parent club won the top flight and competed in the Champions League.

Choudhury has struggled to break into ​Leicester's first team this season, making 13 Premier League appearances, with only six coming from the start.





However, following the injury Wilfred Ndidi picked up prior to the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, the England youth international's industry in midfield will be sorely needed in the Nigerian's absence.

For Leicester's trip to ​Burnley, one of Choudhury's suitors, the 22-year-old was left out of the squad after failing to complete a full week of training in the lead up to the fixture, with Wednesday's home game against ​West Ham also in mind.

With Ndidi out until February, at least, Choudhury will surely be given the playing time that a loan move would have afforded him. Along with the added benefit of having the chance to impress the manager of the club he's been a part of since the age of 16.