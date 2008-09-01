Newcastle 3-1 Burnley: Player Ratings as Wilson & Saint-Maximin Down Clarets

Newcastle United battled to a commanding 3-1 victory over Premier League strugglers Burnley on Saturday evening, as Steve Bruce's men continued their positive start to the new season.

The first half was a dour encounter, but it was set alight by one moment of brilliance. Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin collected the ball and drove at the Clarets defence, twisting and turning, before rattling off a brilliant low-drilled strike into the bottom corner.

Oh yes! ?@asaintmaximin shows lovely feet at the edge of the box to create the space before rifling the ball into the bottom corner!



1-0! https://t.co/F4xubUgsuk pic.twitter.com/DohEp4jKb1 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 3, 2020

The Magpies allowed Burnley back into the game, however, when Ashley Westwood was left unmarked at the far post and the midfielder drilled a lovely volley inside the far post.

But the visitors' joy was short-lived as Callum Wilson tapped home a close-range finish and a penalty to secure all three points for Bruce's men, condemning Burnley to their third straight Premier League defeat.

Let's have a look at the player ratings from Saturday's late kick off.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Karl Darlow (GK) - 6/10 - Had so, so little to do. Possibly forgot how to do his job in the second half when he dropped a very simple cross. Looked like he had butter on his gloves all game.



Emil Krafth (RB) - 6/10 - A king of his craft...h. Not really, but we're all in need of a joke. Was a steady, right-back performance.



Fabian Schar (CB) - 6/10 - Picked up a shoulder injury and couldn't get through the game. Substituted before the hour. Probably spent the final half hour playing Animal Crossing, because what else is there to do?



Federico Fernandez (CB) - 7/10 - Not sure if Newcastle's defenders were good, or if Burnley were awful. Either way, one goal conceded and a win means a seven feels fair.



Jamal Lewis (LB) - 6/10 - Picked up a yellow card for a stray elbow on Barnes. He knew what he was doing. Can't blame him either, really.

2. Midfielders

Jeff Hendrick (RM) - 6/10 - Up against his old team in the only interesting narrative of the night. Didn't do much, but chucked himself about and worked hard. Standard.



Isaac Hayden (CM) - 7/10 - Did the defensive stuff well in the middle of the park, looked solid and contributed to one of the few shots on target in the second half.



Jonjo Shelvey (CM) - 6/10 - Not his best performance. Appeared to be pedalling through hummus at one point, as the game continued to pass him by somewhat.



Allan Saint-Maximin (LM) - 9/10 - On a Saturday night kick off between Newcastle and Burnley, you simply need a man like ASM to keep you entertained. A stunning, brilliant, magical goal to break the deadlock - and an assist. Tres bien.

3. Forwards

YESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!



CALLUM WILSON RESTORES THE LEAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ohccHShL1D — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 3, 2020

Joelinton (ST) - 6/10 - Tried to pull Burnley's defence about and link up with Wilson, but it's just not happening for the Brazilian.



Callum Wilson (ST) - 8/10 - Made the move to the far post for the second goal, showing his killer instinct to tap home from close range. Clipped home a penalty, too. That's why he's paid the big bucks.

4. Substitutes

Javier Manquillo (CB) - 6/10



Ryan Fraser (LM) - 6/10



Sean Longstaff (CM) - N/A

BURNLEY

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Nick Pope (GK) - 4/10 - Didn't save the first goal (obviously). Wasn't an easy one with a lot of bodies in front of him. Gave away a penalty which was definitely his fault, and was generally hopeless. A proper stinker.



Phil Bardsley (RB) - 5/10 - Probably tried to end Saint-Maximin's career a couple of times. Referred to on the Twittersphere by one angry Geordie as a 'fat little pudding'.



Kevin Long (CB) - 5/10 - Looked slightly better with Tarkowski at his side, but still nowhere near keeping a clean sheet.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 6/10 - Back in the team, and was by far Burnley's best defender again. No surprise, but not enough.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 5/10 - Not a special night for Taylor. Offered nothing going forward and conceded three goals. Oh dear.

6. Midfielders

Josh Brownhill (RM) - 6/10 - Stuck a few balls into the box. Ran around a lot and gave away a few fouls. Still not sure what he offers to the team.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 7/10 - WHAT A GOAL! A sweetly-struck volley which flew into the far bottom corner. You've earned that, Ashley lad.



Dale Stephens (CM) - 5/10 - Game passed him by without incident, positive or negative. Substituted.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - Whipped in a few crosses and caught Darlow napping. Will be disappointed not to have taken advantage of the world's flappiest keeper.

7. Forwards

Chris Wood (ST) - 6/10 - Turned into prime Maradona in the second half with a cheeky pirouette, but was offside and he got tackled anyway.



Ashley Barnes (ST) - 5/10 - Got elbowed in the face. Probably elbowed someone else in the face. Thought he'd equalised in the first half but had strayed offside.

8. Substitutes

Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson (CM) - 5/10



Matej Vydra (ST) - 5/10