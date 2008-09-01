Mike Jackson wins April Premier League Manager of the Month

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for April.

Jackson has turned the Clarets' fortunes around since taking over from Sean Dyche just under four weeks ago, guiding his side to three wins and a draw during the month of April.

He beat off competition from Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Man City's Pep Guardiola and Brentford's Thomas Frank to earn his first ever managerial award.

Jackson's tenure began with a credible away draw with West Ham and morale-boosting victories over Southampton, Wolves and Watford followed. During this period, Burnley scored six goals and conceded only two.

"It’s very humbling in terms of the managers that were in the running for it as well and what they’ve achieved in the last month. I’m very humbled by it, we’re grateful," Jackson said.

"I know it’s my name on it, but there’s a lot of individuals around here who have done so much work as well, so it’s a massive team effort."