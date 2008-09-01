Manchester United vs Burnley preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news and prediction

Manchester United turn their attention back to domestic football on Sunday, as they host Burnley in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are fresh from beating Granada 2-0 in the second leg of their Europa League quarter final tie. Domestically, United have lost just once in their last ten (winning six of those), coming in the FA Cup quarter final against Leicester, and have won their last four consecutive Premier League games - including away at Manchester City. Solskjaer's side sit second in the table and look increasingly likely to secure that spot as they sit seven points clear of third.

As for Burnley, things have gone sour since the international break. Sean Dyche's men had lost one league game in eight before the break but, since the resumption, have been beaten by Southampton 3-2 (after leading 2-0) and by Newcastle 2-1. Those losses leave the Clarets 16th in the table, although they are clear of the drop zone by seven points and boast a game in hand.

Here's 90min's preview of this Premier League clash.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Burnley

When is it? Sunday 18 April

Where is it played? Old Trafford

What time is it played? 16:00 (BST)

TV Channel? Sky Sports

Referee? Jonathon Moss

Who's on VAR duty? Darren England

Manchester United team news

Marcus Rashford was left on the bench for United's Thursday night European clash but could come back into the lineup should he pass a late fitness test. His inclusion may force Mason Greenwood, who has two goals in his last two Premier League games, out of the side.

Marcus Rashford may be fit enough to start on Sunday | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay were all absent from the Europa League clash with Granada through suspension, but are likely to come straight back in to face Burnley.

Anthony Martial is a confirmed absentee for the Red Devils, meaning Edinson Cavani could continue to lead the line.

Burnley team news

There are few fresh injury concerns for the visitors. Dwight McNeil is a doubt with a knock, but the England Under-21 international should be fit to play.

Dwight McNeil is a minor doubt for Burnley | Pool/Getty Images

Dyche has said that it is "touch and go" whether Nick Pope can return to action, so Bailey Peacock-Farrell will likely get just his third Premier League appearance.

Manchester United vs Burnley predicted lineups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani.

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.

Recent results

Manchester United:



Manchester United 2-0 Granada - Europa League (15/4)

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United - Premier League (11/4)

Granada 0-2 Manchester United - Europa League (8/4)

Manchester United 2-1 Brighton - Premier League (4/4)



Leicester 3-1 Manchester United - FA Cup (21/3)

Burnley:



Burnley 1-2 Newcastle - Premier League (11/4)

Southampton 3-2 Burnley - Premier League (4/4)

Everton 1-2 Burnley - Premier League (13/3)

Burnley 1-1 Arsenal - Premier League (6/3)

Burnley 1-1 Leicester - Premier League (3/3)

Manchester United vs Burnley prediction

Had this tie come up before the international break, it might have been a very interesting one. Since then, though, Burnley's form has plummeted, leaving Manchester United as clear favourites.

Chris Wood has scored on his last two visits to Old Trafford | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

However, apart form securing Premier League survival, there are a couple of incentives that could spur Burnley on. Chris Wood could become the sixth player to score in three consecutive visits to United, while the Clarets can become just the second team to avoid defeat at Old Trafford in five straight games after Chelsea managed it from 1994 to 1998.

But with Dyche's men's recent form, the Red Devils will feel confident of getting the job done. With such good league form behind them and, of course, progressing into the last four of the Europa League this week, it's tough to see how the supreme creative quality they boast up front won't dismantle the Clarets' back line.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Burnley