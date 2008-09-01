Manchester United 'Monitoring' Former Burnley Midfielder Jeff Hendrick

Manchester United could make a shock move for midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who was recently released by Burnley, according to one report.





The 28-year-old is available on a free transfer after rejecting the chance to remain at Turf Moor beyond 30 June when his contract expired.





Hendrick turned down the chance to remain at Burnley beyond 30 June

His departure angered Sean Dyche and news that United could sign the Republic of Ireland international is bound to infuriate the Clarets boss further.





According to Football Insider, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United are 'monitoring' Hendrick's situation closely and they are set to face stiff competition from across Europe. Milan, Inter and Newcastle are all interested in the midfielder.





Hendrick began his career at Dublin-based side St. Kevin's Boys, before being picked up by Derby as a youngster. He went on to make just shy of 200 league appearances for the Rams, earning a move to Premier League Burnley for a club record £10.5m in 2016. He played 139 times for the Clarets, helping them secure an unlikely seventh placed finish during the 2017/2018 campaign.





Football Insider claim that United are impressed by Hendrick's versatility. While at Burnley, he was deployed as an advanced midfield or right winger, though he also has experience in a more withdrawn role. The fact that he would not command a transfer fee is similarly enticing.





Jadon Sancho is likely to join Manchester United this summer

Hendrick is not the only player that United have been linked with recently. The club remain confident of securing a (much more high profile) move for Jadon Sancho - a transfer saga that 90min first reported on back in September.





Birmingham based pair Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham have made up the other two names on United's top targets this summer. However, the latter now appears set for Borussia Dortmund.





As for Grealish - also targeted by Man City - United appear to be waiting on the outcome on Villa's relegation battle.



