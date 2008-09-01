Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Greenwood brace helps United to victory

A brace from Mason Greenwood helped Manchester United to a 3-1 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon, which moved the Red Devils to within eight points of league leaders Man City.

Things got off to an exciting start when Chris Wood had the ball in the back of the net inside 60 seconds, only for his strike to be ruled out for offside. The Clarets went on to shade the first half from there, although Mason Greenwood came within a hair's breadth of sliding in Marcus Rashford's cross.

Just two minutes after the break United were ahead with Bruno Fernandes' clever dummy allowing Greenwood to fire home at the back post. Their lead did not last long though, with James Tarkowski rising rise to head in his first Premier League goal of the season.

After this frantic few minutes, things rather calmed down with neither side seriously looking like breaking the deadlock. That changed seven minutes from time when Greenwood's strike was deflected in off Jack Cork's foot. Substitute Edinson Cavani then added some gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages.

Here are your player ratings for both teams from Manchester...

MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Dean Henderson (GK) - 5/10 - One of his least convincing displays since being handed the number one jersey. He looked shaky when coming off his line. The cap he donned in the second half did not fit properly either.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 6/10 - Allowed space to roam by Burnley and showed some attacking invention in the first half. Quiet after the break.



Victor Lindelof (CB) - 5/10 - Was not always convincing. Had a few communication problems with Henderson.



Harry Maguire (CB) - 5/10 - Completely bullied by Tarkowski for Burnley's equaliser. Wood gave him a tough game as well.



Luke Shaw (LB) - 6/10 - Less involved than he has been in previous weeks. Had an easy shift on the defensive end.

2. Midfielders

Fred (CM) - 6/10 - Was neat in tidy in possession, completing 100% of his passes before being sacrificed for Cavani at half-time.



Scott McTominay (CM) - 7/10 - A well-rounded midfield performance. He did a bit of everything, passing well and breaking things up with his tackles.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) - 7/10 - Kicked around by the Clarets in the first half. Got his revenge by creating the opener with a cheeky dummy.

3. Forwards

Marcus Rashford (RW) - 8/10 - Always busy. He carved out several decent opportunities for his team including Greenwood's opener.



Mason Greenwood (ST) - 8/10 - Converted calmly for the game's opener. Went on to create the second by smashing it onto Cork's foot.



Paul Pogba (LW) - 6/10 - Quiet in the first half. He looked better when Cavani's introduction allowed him to move into midfield.

4. Substitutes

Edinson Cavani - 7/10 - Worked hard and was rewarded at the end with a goal.



Donny van de Beek - 7/10 - Got a much-needed assist during his ten-minute cameo.

BURNLEY PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK) - 6/10 - Had big gloves to fill with Nick Pope out injured. One or two nervy moments aside, he did well.



Matt Lowton (RB) - 6/10 - Struggled to keep Rashford quiet in the second half. When he joined the attack he was pretty effective.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 7/10 - Showed great strength to nod home an equaliser for the Clarets. Defended resolutely as well.



Ben Mee (CB) - 6/10 - Did not cave when under pressure. His positioning was close to spot on all afternoon.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 5/10 - Rarely involved. He completed just two of six first-half passes and perhaps could have done better for Greenwood's second.

6. Midfielders

Johann Gudmundsson (RM) - 6/10 - Kept his discipline and shape. Rarely afforded any opportunity to break forward and support the attack.



Jack Cork (CM) - 6/10 - Composed on the ball and caught the eye when he ventured forward. Unfortunate for the second goal.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 7/10 - The least eye-catching of Burnley's midfield three but he still did well. He passed the ball effectively.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 7/10 - A real handful. He was fouled three times before the break while skipping through the United midfield. Provided much-needed support for Wood.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - Put it a combative display, completing three tackles. Did not get to show much of his ability going forward.

7. Forwards

Chris Wood (ST) - 7/10 - A textbook lone striker display. He was denied a goal by the width of his big toe and made it extremely hard for the United defence all afternoon.

8. Substitutes

Jay Rodriguez - N/A



Matej Vydra - N/A