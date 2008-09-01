Manchester City vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News

The Premier League's sole traditional 3pm kick off slot is filled this weekend by Manchester City playing host to Burnley.

City are winless in their last two Premier League games, with a draw to Liverpool and defeat to Spurs denting their title hopes even at this early stage.

For Burnley, they picked up their first win of the campaign on Monday night with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Turf Moor. They will look to build on that with a result at the Etihad Stadium - somewhere they have never won before.

Where to Watch

When is kick off? Saturday November 28

What time is kick off? 15:00 (GMT)

Where is it played? Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV Channel/Live Stream: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Referee? Lee Mason

Team News

Foden and Sterling linked up for City's goal against Olympiacos on Wednesday | MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester City are likely to be at full strength for this game with the exception of Nathan Ake. The Dutch defender returned to training this week, but is unlikely to feature so soon with a packed schedule coming up.

Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy both featured against Olympiakos after long injury layoffs, and the former could start in order to hand a rest to Rodri. Sergio Aguero is battling to start over Gabriel Jesus too, while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden should keep their places in the lineup after fine performances against Olympiacos.

Burnley will be without first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope after the England international picked up a head injury against Crystal Palace, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell expected to make his Premier League debut. Jack Cork, Robbie Brady and Dale Stephens are also ruled out through injury.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Foden, Aguero, Sterling.



Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Rodriguez, Wood.

Recent Form

City won on Wednesday, but were comfortably beaten at Spurs last weekend | Pool/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's side sealed qualification from their Champions League group at the first attempt during the week with a win over Olympiakos, thanks to Foden's solitary strike. They were easily beaten by Spurs last weekend, making it Guardiola's worst start to a Premier League season since joining the club.

Burnley's win on Monday was their first of the season and dragged them out of the relegation zone. It was also the first time they've scored a goal since 3 October, and they will hope that kickstarts their season. They'll need as many goals as they can get in this game, having been comfortably beaten by an aggregate score of 23-1 in their last six meetings against Man City in all competitions.

Manchester City



Olympiakos 0-1 Man City (25/11)

Tottenham 2-0 Man City (21/11)

Man City 1-1 Liverpool (8/11)

Man City 3-0 Olympiakos (3/11)

Sheff Utd 0-1 Man City (31/10)

Burnley's only win of the season came on Monday | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Burnley



Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (23/11)

Brighton 0-0 Burnley (6/11)

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea (31/10)

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham (26/10)

West Brom 0-0 Burnley (19/10)

Prediction

Manchester City will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Premier League in order to start making their way back up the table and towards mounting a title charge.

With the squad finally back to full fitness, Guardiola will be focused on trying to score more goals, which isn't something they're used to having to work on. Burnley seem like the perfect opportunity to do that with their previous record against them but Sean Dyche will have other ideas.

Two managers at opposite ends of the tactical spectrum | MOLLY DARLINGTON/Getty Images

Since Ben Mee's return, the Clarets have kept two clean sheets in a row and picked up their only win of the season. They look more organised and will be brimming with confidence following their result on Monday.

Despite that, Guardiola's side will surely have too much quality for them. The pace out wide and multiple goalscoring threats will just prove too much for Burnley to handle, and a comfortable win awaits City on Saturday afternoon.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Burnley