Manchester City vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Monday's solitary Premier League fixture sees reigning champions Manchester City host Sean Dyche's mid-table Burnley.





Pep Guardiola's men returned to league action in style on Wednesday, thumping a young Arsenal side 3-0 after a catalogue of David Luiz errors.





Gabriel Jesus scored in the 4-1 victory over Burnley earlier this season

As for Burnley, the trip to the Etihad will be their first taste of competitive football since a 1-1 draw with Tottenham on 7 March.





The Clarets have been in improved form after a difficult start to the season and are currently unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures, including a 2-0 victory over City's rivals Manchester United back in January.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Monday 22 June

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Andre Marriner





Team News





City are likely to be without centre back pair John Stones and Eric Garcia. Stones has been nursing an ankle injury and missed the victory over Arsenal, while Garcia was stretchered off in the second half against the Gunners after a nasty looking clash with goalkeeper Ederson.





Garcia was forced to leave the field after suffering a head injury

Burnley have been struck down with injuries with striking duo Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both out, while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also absent. Dyche has a selection headache regarding the futures of a number of players nearing the end of their contracts, including Jeff Hendrick, Phil Bardsley, Joe Hart and Aaron Lennon.





Predicted Lineups





Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, De Bruyne, B. Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez.





Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.





Recent Form





Aside from City's victory over Arsenal, there hasn't exactly been much recent form for either side, although both will have been generally pleased in their pre-lockdown results.





The home side had seen off Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and also claimed a vital away victory over Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16 tie, though they did also lose to rivals United in March.





Sean Dyche was voted Premier League Manager of the Month in February

Burnley's unbeaten run saw them record draws against both Tottenham and Arsenal, as well as claim the scalp of the high-flying Leicester with a 2-1 victory back in February.





Here's a look at their form before the league's suspension.





Manchester City





Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal (17/6)

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (7/3)

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City (4/3)

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (1/3)

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City (26/2)





Burnley





Burnley 1-1 Tottenham (7/3)

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (29/2)

Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth (22/2)

Southampton 1-0 Burnley (15/2)

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal (2/2)





Prediction





Manchester City have Champions League commitments to look forward to in the summer

Although City looked ruthless against a limp Arsenal side on Wednesday, it's tough to know whether they were really at it or were simply gifted the win by a certain defender.





That being said, the quality in their ranks should prove enough to dispense of a stubborn Burnley side, despite the away side's encouraging form.





Even with Dyche's solid defence, expect to see the home side hit the net regularly in this clash.





Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Burnley



