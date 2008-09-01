Man Utd youngster Mark Helm signs for Burnley

Burnley have confirmed that teenager Mark Helm has joined the club on a two-year contract following his release from Manchester United.

Helm had spent 12 years at Man Utd, but failed to agree terms on a new contract after his last deal expired at the end of June.

The central midfielder reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup with the Red Devils in 2020, and made 24 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season.

He now heads to Turf Moor to join up with Burnley's Under-23 side, though hopes to break into the first team and cites Dwight McNeil, who was also part of United's academy before joining the Clarets in 2014, as an example he wishes to follow.

"He's a role model, if you like," Helm said of McNeil, via Burnley's club website. “He shows that the pathway there is possible and hopefully I can do the same as him.

“It was a great experience to be at United and I’m looking forward to a new challenge here. Burnley is a Premier League club and hopefully I can make my mark here in the seasons to come.

“It’s a chance to show what you’re made of and I’m really looking forward to it. I’ll be starting pre-season with the 23s and hopefully I can show everyone what I’m capable of.”