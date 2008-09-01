Man Utd win practice match against Burnley at Old Trafford

Manchester United have beaten Burnley 3-1 in a behind closed doors practice match at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Fred getting on the score-sheet.

The game against the Clarets was arranged to help build fitness and give some United players a chance to get some playing time before the Premier League season continues at the weekend with a trip to the south coast to face Southampton.

Jadon Sancho, who made his United debut off the bench during Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Leeds, started the match to build his sharpness. Tom Heaton was also named in the XI, while Phil Jones and Eric Bailly got crucial minutes off the bench in the second half.

Lingard, rejuvenated by his successful loan at West Ham in the second half of last season, was back after being forced to miss the Leeds game because of a positive test for COVID-19.

United actually went behind when Burnley took the lead through Aaron Lennon, but the hosts were back on level terms when Martial turned the ball in following a Harry Maguire header at a corner.

Lingard’s finish to put United 2-1 up was described by the club’s official match report as ‘clinical’. Fred, who scored a rare goal against Leeds, later made it 3-1 to secure a win.