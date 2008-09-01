Man Utd vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester United welcome Burnley to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday as they look to put the disappointment of their draw with Newcastle earlier this week behind them.

United required a second half intervention from substitute Edinson Cavani at St James' Park to salvage a point against a Newcastle side with just one victory to their name all season.

Burnley, meanwhile, are playing catch up in their fixture list after a string of Covid-19 enforced postponements, with their last outing coming all the way back on December 12 in a goalless draw with West Ham.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Man Utd vs Burnley on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday 30 December, 20:15 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Old Trafford

TV channel? Amazon Prime (UK), fuboTV (US), Canada (Canada)

Highlights? BBC Match of the Day (UK), Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Referee? Jonathan Moss

VAR? Darren England

Man Utd team news

Varane made his return for Man Utd against Newcastle | Giuseppe Cottini/GettyImages

The recent postponement of games against Brentford and Brighton for Man Utd has afforded Rangnick the opportunity to get his injured stars back into the fold.

Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani returned from their lengthy injury lay-offs against Newcastle, although Anthony Martial was absent with a knee injury after it was revealed the Frenchman wants to the leave the club.

You can read Man Utd's predicted lineup here.

Burnley team news

Cornet missed the draw with West Ham earlier this month | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

There is likely to be some rustiness among the Burnley squad after a fortnight without a game, although the break could see the return of forward Ashley Barnes for the Clarets.

Maxwel Cornet is also likely to be involved after he missed the goalless draw with West Ham with a minor strain.

You can read Burnley's predicted lineup here.

Man Utd vs Burnley head-to-head record

United are unbeaten in 11 out of their last 12 meetings with the Clarets, winning on seven different ocassions.

However, Burnley will take solace from their trip to Old Trafford in January 2020 when goals from Jay Rodriguez and Chris Wood powered the Clarets to a famous win in Manchester in the Premier League.

Man Utd vs Burnley score prediction

Ronaldo celebrates his penalty against Norwich | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The fixture could be a slow burner given both sides' lack of match sharpness oweing to recent postponements.

However, the extra time afforded on the training ground could be beneficial to Rangnick as he aims to imbue a high-energy style of play at Old Trafford.

Burnley's struggles this season have been well-documented and it's difficult to see United tripping up at home this midweek.

Prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Burnley