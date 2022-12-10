Man Utd vs Burnley - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Manchester United face Championship leaders Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

In the hazy days of mid-November, Erik ten Hag's hosts signed off the first chunk of the campaign with a Premier League victory over Fulham which nudged them into the division's top five.

Vincent Kompany - the former Manchester City captain now at the Turf Moor helm - steered Burnley to three points against Blackburn Rovers that same day. However, the Clarets have already had two Championship matches since, rattling three goals past Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough this month.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming cup clash.

Where are Man Utd vs Burnley playing?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Wednesday 21 December

Wednesday 21 December Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT Referee: Graham Scott

Man Utd vs Burnley H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Man Utd: 3 Wins

3 Wins Burnley: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Man Utd: WWLWW

WWLWW Burnley: LWWWW

How to watch Man Utd vs Burnley on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

(UK) Sky Sports Football (UK)

(UK) Sky Sports Ultra HDR (UK)

United States

ESPN+ (United States)

Canada

No broadcaster for this fixture

Man Utd team news

Manchester United hedged their bets with squad members on either side of the World Cup final. Argentina's Lisandro Martinez and France's Raphael Varane are both highly unlikely to feature just three days after the spectacular showpiece.

Diogo Dalot sustained a hamstring injury during Portugal's quarter-final exit against Morocco but fullbacks Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have recovered to feature during United's mini mid-season-preseason.

Axel Tuanzebe returned to training last week but has only made one competitive appearance in 2022. Academy centre-back Teden Mengi had to be stretchered off in United's friendly against Real Betis earlier this month, leaving Ten Hag short of defensive options if he wants to give Harry Maguire a break after the World Cup.

Worryingly, there is no timeline for Jadon Sancho's recovery.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs Burnley

Man Utd Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Williams; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial.

Bench: De Gea, Heaton, Pellistri, Hansen-Aaroen, Bennett, Eriksen, Shoretire, Iqbal, Hugill.

Burnley team news

Connor Roberts returned from Wales' group-stage exit at the World Cup to line up against Middlesbrough on Saturday but was dismissed in the 89th minute. However, replays suggest that the handball Roberts was punished for didn't occur at all and he may be spared a suspension.

Scott Twine is a doubt after picking up a problem in the closing stages of that victory while Ashley Westwood is still building his fitness.

Morocco's Anass Zaroury only appeared in one World Cup game - the third-place playoff - and is expected back as soon as the celebrations have concluded. "He’s got to be on a plane and he’ll be back for hopefully the game against United, if not Birmingham for sure," Kompany revealed.

Burnley predicted lineup vs Man Utd

Burnley Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, McNally, Beyer, Taylor; Bastien, Cullen; Benson, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Barnes.

Bench: Muric, Harwood-Bellis, Rodriguez, Cork, Maatsen, Churlinov, Dervisoglu, Tella, Vitinho.

Man Utd vs Burnley score prediction

It may feel like an age since Manchester United's last competitive outing but the club's most recent home defeat is even further back in the rearview mirror. Ten Hag's side hasn't lost a match at Old Trafford since September, keeping five clean sheets in their last six home games.

Kompany has ditched Burnley's idiosyncratic style until Sean Dyche for a more patient, possession-oriented approach. The Clarets are the Championship's top scorers but have benefitted from a finishing hot streak. Burnley don't give up many chances but those they do concede are usually from close range and often clear-cut.

There may be a coat of rust to the team Ten Hag can cobble together, but the Premier League giants remain favourites for a fixture which could yet prove to be a banana skin.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Burnley