Leicester City vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leicester City play their first home game of the season as they welcome Burnley to the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Foxes began the campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion, thanks to a brace of penalties by Jamie Vardy and a header by debutant Timothy Castagne.

The visitors missed the opening weekend as they were due to play Manchester United, who were given an extra week off due to their involvement in the Europa League in August.

However, the Clarets did get their first run out in the Carabao Cup, defeating Sheffield United on penalties.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Sunday 20th September

What Time is Kick Off? 19:00 (BST)

Where is it Being Played? King Power Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Lee Mason

Team News

Brendan Rodgers continues to be without the suspended Jonny Evans following his red card on the final day of last season, while key man Ricardo Pereira also remains absent.

However, England international James Maddison is believed to be fully fit and could return to the starting XI this weekend.

As for Burnley, Johann Berg Gudmundsson had to be stretchered off in the mid-week fixture against Sheffield United, but the extent of his injury is currently unknown.

Jack Cork, Ben Mee, and Ashley Barnes are all sidelined, while it remains to be seen whether James Tarkowski will be available. The defender missed the Carabao Cup game with a toe injury, and has been the subject of intense speculation over a potential move to Leicester.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Castagne, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Justin; Perez, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy



Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez

Recent Form

Leicester entered the new season after a bitterly disappointing end to the 2019/20 campaign, where a poor run of form saw them surrender a commanding lead over Manchester United and drop out of the top four.

However, they appeared to be back to their best at the Hawthorns, and produced an excellent second half display to collect all three points.

In contrast, Sean Dyche's side ended the previous term strongly, losing just one of their final eight games. In this run, they conceded just five goals and kept four clean sheets.

Chris Wood in particular ended the season with a flourish, netting in all of his last three league outings. In Tuesday's shootout against the Blades, the New Zealand international expertly dispatched his spot kick.

Here is how both sides have looked in their last five outings.

Leicester City

West Brom 0-3 Leicester (13/9)

Leicester 0-2 Manchester United (26/7)

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Leicester (19/7)

Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United (16/7)

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester (12/7)

Burnley

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (17/9)

Burnley 1-2 Brighton (26/7)

Norwich City 0-2 Burnley (18/7)

Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (15/7)

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (11/7)

Prediction

The hosts often like to play an attacking, expansive style of football, while the Clarets are notoriously stern at the back. With these two polar opposites, it's difficult to see how this one will turn out.

We can expect Leicester to pose the bigger threat, and it may come down to whether they can create enough chances for Jamie Vardy, who will be confident after last week's brace. Given how impressive they looked last weekend, they'll be confident, and should have enough quality to see off their opponents.

However, with Leicester fielding a makeshift defence, Burnley will still fancy themselves to score goals. Expect a tight affair.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Burnley