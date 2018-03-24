Leicester and Crystal Palace Keen on Burnley Defender James Tarkowski

Leicester and Crystal Palace are both eyeing a summer move for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, after an impressive 2019/20 campaign at Turf Moor.





The England international has become an integral part of the Clarets' defence alongside Ben Mee, forming a solid defensive partnership with the former Manchester City trainee.





Brendand Rodgers has guided Leicester to third place so far this season

The 27-year-old has made just two appearances for England so far, but is widely recognised as one of the Premier League's most commanding central defenders.





Now, according to the Mirror, Leicester and Crystal Palace are prepared to go head-to-head this summer in a bid to prize him away from Lancashire.





Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has been on the lookout for a new central defender after sanctioning the £80m sale of Harry Maguire last summer to Manchester United.





Jonny Evans and Çağlar Söyüncü have been excellent in the heart of Leicester's defence since he left, but the possible departure of Wes Morgan has left Rodgers in desperate need of reinforcement - particularly with Champions League football on the horizon next season.





Roy Hodsgon is the oldest manager in Premier League history

As for Palace, the continued absence of Mamadou Sakho, as well as the advancing years of both Gary Cahill and Scott Dann, has opened the door for a new potential signing.





Roy Hodgson's side have enjoyed a relatively positive season so far, with the Eagles currently in 11th place, just six points behind Manchester United in fifth. However, the club have been crying out for a new centre-back option, with Tarkowski high in their list of priorities.





Burnley have previously slapped a £50m price tag on Tarkowski's head in order to ward off potential interest, though they are unlikely to be able to command such a figure owing to the financial impact caused by coronavirus.





Equally, while the Foxes may be in a comfortable financial situation, they may not be able to afford a high-profile purchase - unless Burnley significantly lower their asking price.





Tarkowski is under contract until the summer of 2022, but Burnley may look to cash in if they feel that he won't commit to a new deal.



