Leeds vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

In a true relegation six-pointer, Leeds welcome Burnley to Elland Road in the Premier League this weekend.

Leeds have been out of action since their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal the week prior to Christmas after successive Covid-19 enforced postponements.

Burnley, meanwhile, returned to the pitch after a string of postponements in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United, leaving them two points adrift of Watford in safety.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Leeds vs Burnley on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 2 January, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Elland Road, Leeds

TV channel? Game is not being broadcast in the UK, fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day 2 (UK)

Referee? Kevin Friend

VAR? Graham Scott

Leeds team news

Kalvin Phillips was forced off against Brentford last month | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Leeds have been decimated with Covid-19 and injury-related absences in recent weeks, which forced the postponement of their festive fixtures against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Marcelo Bielsa will be without Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper until March, while Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell are still a few weeks away from returning. Patrick Bamford, however, is getting closer to a return to fitness.

You can read Leeds' predicted lineup here.

Burnley team news

Cornet in action | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Nick Pope, Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez and Kevin Long are likely to miss the trip to Elland Road after testing positive for Covid-19.

Burnley's talisman, Maxwel Cornet, is also a doubt alongside forward Ashley Barnes.

You can read Burnley's predicted lineup here.

Leeds vs Burnley head-to-head record

Leeds boast the upper hand in recent clashes between these sides, winning eight out of their last 14 meetings in all competitions.

Bielsa's side were victorious via an early Bamford penalty when Burnley visited Elland Road last season, and they were indebted to the former Chelsea man four minutes from time in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor this term.

Leeds vs Burnley score prediction

Raphinha in action | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Victory for either side would be momentous in the context of the season, which may alter the approach from the Clarets.

Bielsa knows only one way to play football and, despite the absences of several key players, he can still call upon a match winner such as Raphinha.

Expect Leeds to concede, but their high-energy approach should overwhelm Burnley at a raucous Elland Road.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Burnley