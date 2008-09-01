Leeds 3-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Whites win relegation six-pointer

Leeds eased their relegation fears with a well-earned 3-1 win at home to Burnley on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have moved eight points clear of the Clarets in 18th after rallying late on to secure the three points at Elland Road.

A gritty opening 15 minutes saw little in the way of goal-mouth action, with Stuart Dallas popping up in Leeds' left-hand channel and forcing a save from Wayne Hennessey for the game's first meaningful chance.

Moments later, Raphinha spotted the Welsh goalkeeper off his line and attempted to lob him from distance, but his audacious attempt was just off target.

Leeds were really ramping up the pressure with Junior Firpo's near-post flick from a Raphinha cross requiring a smart stop from Hennessey.

At the other end, Charlie Taylor's teasing cross was met by Chris Wood, but was denied at point blank range by Illan Meslier, before Tyler Roberts' header sailed harmlessly wide of Hennessey's goal.

And Leeds went ahead just on the stroke of half time through Jack Harrison. The winger caught James Tarkowski sleeping in possession and weaved his way towards goal, beating Hennessey at the second attempt and putting the hosts in front.

Firpo and Roberts had chances to stretch the lead before half time but their efforts were wayward, while Wood again went close for Burnley.

Sean Dyche would have been desperate to see an improvement after the break and while Burnley were competing more effectively, they were caught out by a quick Leeds counter and were very fortunate that Roberts' shooting boots were still missing.

And the hosts were punished for their wastefulness when substitute Maxwel Cornet curled home a beautiful free kick from range soon after.

Leeds substitutes Dan James and Joe Gelhardt nearly combined to put the Whites back in front but Hennessey was quick off his line to intercept the Welshman's cross.

Cornet nearly poked Burnley ahead from a corner in a rare chance for the visitors, while Raphinha some steered a shot wide of an empty net as Leeds' frustrations continued.

But they finally found a go-ahead goal in the final 15 minutes after a well-worked corner fell to Dallas, who matched Cornet's earlier strike with a pearler of his own.

With Burnley pushing on for an equaliser, Leeds wrapped up their win in stoppage time, with Gelhardt's cross met by the head of James and Hennessey unable to get a strong enough hand on it.

Leeds player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Meslier is hardly imposing | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Illan Meslier (GK) - 4/10 - Made a really good save to deny Wood but does not command much authority in his box and probably should have kept out Cornet's strike.



Luke Ayling (CB) - 6/10 - Rarely troubled but notable that Burnley's best chances came from his side.



Diego Llorente (CB) - 7/10 - Leeds have missed his range of passing. Tussled with Cornet but mostly got the better of him.



Robin Koch (CB) - 6/10 - Rarely troubled and similarly helped with playing from the back.

2. Midfielders

Dallas was the match-winner | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Stuart Dallas (RM) - 9/10 - Popped up all over the place, creating havoc and grabbing a vital winner.



Adam Forshaw (CM) - 8/10 - Looked a little ropey and slipped a few times but Leeds needed his energy in the midfield battle.



Mateusz Klich (CM) - 7/10 - Always searching for a way to progress the ball and often found it.



Junior Firpo (LM) - 8/10 - Firpo's struggled in his first season in England but this was a performance that makes you see why he was at Barcelona in the first place, a constant menace.

3. Forwards

Harrison was worthy of his goal | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Raphinha (RW) - 8/10 - Like Firpo was threatening throughout and most of what Leeds created came through the Brazilian.



Tyler Roberts (CF) - 3/10 - Involved plenty but goodness me he is not a number nine. Ducked out of the way of Cornet's equaliser.



Jack Harrison (LW) - 8/10 - Linked up well with the advancing Firpo and was rewarded with a goal.

4. Substitutes

Joe Gelhardt (CF, 58' for Roberts) - 7/10 - A much more natural fit than Roberts. Cracking assist for James.



Dan James (LW, 62' for Harrison) - 7/10 - How a man as short as James scored a header is beyond me, but fair play.

Burnley player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tarkowski was bullied | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Wayne Hennessey (GK) - 6/10 - Kept out all he could considering how willing Burnley seemed to give up chances.



Matt Lowton (RB) - 4/10 - Firpo and Harrison proved too much for Lowton to handle.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 2/10 - A consistent liability on and off the ball, eventually being at fault for Leeds' opener.



Ben Mee (CB) - 6/10 - Had to do a lot of hand-holding, the poor guy.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 5/10 - Rinsed by Raphinha but at least he too was a threat going forward.

6. Midfielders

At least Cork was half-decent | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (RM) - 3/10 - Could not tell you a meaningful thing that the Icelander did. Hooked at half time.



Jack Cork (CM) - 5/10 - Played some neat passes, but not a lot.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 3/10 - Pressed into errors several times and Leeds overran him in the midfield battle.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 3/10 - Somehow managed to play the full 90 despite contributing nothing.

7. Forwards

Lennon was quiet on his return to Elland Road | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Aaron Lennon (CF) - 3/10 - A 5'5 winger playing up front in a long-ball team was only going to work for so long and was shifted out wide for the second half.



Chris Wood (CF) - 5/10 - Well, he missed some crucial chances, but at least he was in the position to even get them.

8. Substitutes

Maxwel Cornet (CF, 46' for Gudmundsson) - 7/10 - Burnley's best player by absolute miles.



Jay Rodriguez (CF, 80' for Lennon) - 4/10



Matej Vydra (CF, 84' for Wood) - 4/10