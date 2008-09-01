Joey Barton charged with assault

Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered head injuries in an incident back in June 2020.

An incident occured at a house in Kew, south west London on June 2 and Barton was arrested that day, bailed pending further inquiries, and then subsequently charged.

Sky Sports reports current Bristol Rovers manager Barton has been charged with assault after a woman suffered injuries to the head from the incident.

The former Manchester City star will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday as the case continues.

A Metropolitan Police statement read: "Joseph Barton, 38 (2.9.82), of Widnes, is due to appear on bail on Monday, July 26 at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with assault by beating.

"The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, June 2 in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on June 2, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged."

Barton was manager of Fleetwood Town at the time of the incident, before leaving the club in January 2021 and joining Bristol Rovers a month later. His new side were relegated to the fourth tier of English football.

#ftfc are delighted to confirm we have agreed a partnership with global sports streaming platform @dazngroup to screen our documentary series ?



‘The Contract’ launches in more than 200 countries and territories this Thursday.



➡️ https://t.co/5p1QAXRU15#OnwardTogether pic.twitter.com/37Du0MFleQ — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) July 24, 2021

This news comes a day after Fleetwood confirmed they have partnered with global sports streaming platform DAZN to release a documentary marking Barton's time at the club.

The documentary called 'The Contract' will be released in more than 200 countries on Thursday, following Fleetwood's journey under the former Newcastle United midfielder and their hunt for promotion to the Championship.