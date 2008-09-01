Ian Maatsen completes loan move from Chelsea to Burnley

Young Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has completed a loan move to relegated Burnley.

The left-sided full-back impressed during a temporary spell with Coventry in the Championship last season, and he has returned to the second tier for the 2022/23 campaign.

Maatsen had flown out to Los Angeles with the rest of the Chelsea squad for the pre-season tour of the US, but he headed back to England to complete the move to Burnley.

The Netherlands Under-21 international becomes the Clarets' seventh signing of the summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship following their relegation at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Dutch giants Feyenoord - where Maatsen began his career - were believed to be closing in on a permanent transfer for the left-back last month, but he has instead opted to join Vincent Kompany's side on a season-long loan.

Speaking to Burnley's official website. Maatsen said: "I’m excited to come here and play for Burnley. It’s a big club and a new challenge which I’m ready for.

"It’s a different town, but a new challenge. I look forward to meeting new people and this season will be good for me."

Head coach Kompany added: "We’re pleased to add Ian to our team, he’s a talented, energetic and pacy player, who can defend and get forward well.

"Ian will be a great addition to our team on and off the pitch."