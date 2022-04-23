How can Burnley avoid Premier League relegation?

Burnley are hoping to preserve their Premier League status for a sixth consecutive season - but are up against it after a difficult 2021/22 campaign.

The Clarets have long operated on one of the smallest budgets in the division, making their accomplishments under Sean Dyche all the more remarkable.

Since being promoted back to the top flight in 2016, Burnley have not only kept their heads above water, they've bagged a couple of top 10 finishes and even qualified for the preliminary rounds of the 2018/19 Europa League - eventually losing to Greek giant Olympiacos in the play-off round.

This season has been more difficult for Burnley, with long periods in the relegation zone putting their top flight status at severe risk.

The club have taken the bold step of removing Dyche from his position as manager, bringing to an end a hugely successful decade-long spell at Turf Moor. The question is, will the change be enough to help them avoid the drop?

How Burnley can avoid relegation from the Premier League

Burnley have brightened up in recent weeks - beating relegation rivals Burnley and Southampton, as well as picking up a credible draw at Europa League semi-finalists West Ham - and now have a real chance of escaping danger.

Trailing Everton by just a point with six games of the season remaining, Burnley only have to play one of the Premier League's 'big six' between now and the end of the season - Tottenham.

Wolves will provide a stern test at home but there's very winnable games against Watford and Newcastle to come, as well as a double header against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, who have been terribly inconsistent since appointing the former Rangers manager.

Everton have a game in hand on Burnley, yes, but they have a difficult set of fixtures to come - Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal among the teams Frank Lampard needs to get positive results against.

Watford and Norwich are also still in the mix mathematically, but they need a sharp upturn in form if they're to leapfrog Burnley and Everton.

Burnley's remaining Premier League fixtures (18th; Played 32, 28pts)

Burnley vs Wolves (14:00) - 24/04/22

Watford vs Burnley (15:00) - 30/04/22

Burnley vs Aston Villa (15:00) - 07/05/22

Tottenham vs Burnley (12:00) - 15/05/22

Aston Villa vs Burnley (20:00) - 19/05/22

Burnley vs Newcastle (16:00) - 22/05/22

Everton's remaining Premier League fixtures (17th; Played 31, 29pts)

Liverpool vs Everton (16:30) - 24/04/22

Everton vs Chelsea (14:00) - 01/05/22

Leicester vs Everton (14:00) - 08/05/22

Watford vs Everton (19:45) - 11/05/22

Everton vs Brentford (14:00) - 15/05/22

Everton vs Crystal Palace (19:45) - 19/05/22

Arsenal vs Everton (16:00) - 22/05/22

Watford remaining fixtures (19th; Played 32, 22pts)

Man City vs Watford (15:00) 23/04/22

Watford vs Burnley (15:00) - 30/04/22

Crystal Palace vs Watford (15:00) - 07/05/22

Watford vs Everton (19:45) - 11/05/22

Watford vs Leicester (14:00) - 15/05/22

Chelsea vs Watford (16:00) - 22/05/22

Norwich remaining fixtures (20th, Played 32, 21pts)