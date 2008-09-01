Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 35

The Fantasy Premier League season is tantalisingly close to reaching its conclusion with just four gameweeks left.

In what has been a rarity in recent times, no side is in action more than once this time around, meaning you will have to be even savvier with your selections.

Here are some of the transfers you should consider making...

1. Luis Diaz (7.9)

Liverpool are looking unbeatable at the moment and despite the quick turnaround from their win over Villarreal on Wednesday, you'd have to back them to record another victory over in-form Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime.



The question is: which of the Reds' forward line should you be going for?



It's a tough choice but if you are looking to save some cash, Luis Diaz could be the answer. Diaz was taken off against Villarreal, potentially with starting this game in mind, and he returned a haul of 12 against Man Utd two weeks ago.

2. Connor Roberts (4.4)

Burnley defenders are usually a must-have in any FPL team but the Clarets' usual steadiness has been absent at times this season.



However, since Mike Jackson has come in, they have improved remarkably. The wide defenders have also been let off the leash somewhat too, making flying right-back Connor Roberts a safe bet for the rest of the season.



Next on Burnley's agenda is a trip to Vicarage Road, and Watford cannot buy a win for love nor money right now.

3. Harry Kane (12.5)

Harry Kane had a brief loan spell at Leicester City earlier in his career and it appears that he did not have a very good time.



In the 18 games he has played against his former club since, he has managed 17 goals. It's not a bad record, is it?



Kane will almost certainly add to his tally against the Foxes this gameweek too, making him perfect captaincy material.

4. Raheem Sterling (10.5)

Dropped for Manchester City's Champions League classic against Real Madrid in midweek, Raheem Sterling is a dead cert to return to the fray against Leeds on Saturday evening.



The England international has not enjoyed his most prolific FPL season this time out, but with his City future uncertain beyond the summer he will be desperate to finish the campaign as strongly as possible.



Leeds have looked better defensively since Jesse Marsch took over too, but he is bound to still be presented with a bucket load of chances.

5. Reece James (6.4)

Reece James – who has been linked with Real Madrid this week – once again showcased his incredible talent and versatility in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in midweek.



With the Blues short of top quality wing-backs he will start again as his side travels to Everton this gameweek.



The Toffees have been flat in front of goal recently and James' prowess in the opposite direction means he is always good for an assist or goal too.

6. Jean-Philippe Mateta (5.3)

Admittedly, this is a bit of rogue one, but here us out.



Jean-Philippe Mateta represents terrific value considering: he's a nailed-on starter, he gets plenty of chances each game and he's taking on an inconsistent Southampton defence this weekend.



Mateta could have easily bagged a hat trick against Leeds last time out and he will be eager to put that right at St Mary's.