Every Dark Horse's Chance of Winning the Premier League in 2020/21 - Ranked

If Leicester City's odds-defying, title-winning 2015/16 season taught us anything as football fans, it's that those silly £1 bets are absolutely worth it and we should put them on more frequently. Definitely.

Alright, so nobody has managed to 'do a Leicester' since that incredible feat, but there's no ruling it out, especially with the way 2020 has gone.

A global shutdown wasn't enough to stop Liverpool from winning their first league title in 30 years in record fashion, but the effects of the ongoing pandemic have made the start to the 2020/21 season interesting to say the least.

With the table still close after just eight games and the world as unpredictable as it's ever been, now feels like the perfect time to stir the pot a little more and assess who outside of the 'big six' is most likely to win the Premier League.

14. Burnley

Burnley have gone without a win in their opening seven games of the season | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Likelihood: 0.5/10



Nothing is ever impossible, but it's not happening, is it?



Burnley have been moving sideways for too long and look much more likely to slide into a relegation battle this season than upset the apple cart at the top.



Maybe things will change if that takeover comes through...

13. West Brom

West Brom must focus on staying in the top flight before anything else | Pool/Getty Images

Likelihood: 0.9/10



Similarly to Burnley, it can't be ruled out entirely, but it doesn't feel very likely. At all.



The Baggies showed good fight in a 3-3 draw with Chelsea, but there's no chance of sustaining/upping that over the entire season.

12. Fulham

Survival must be the blueprint for any future success for Fulham | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Likelihood: 1/10



Fulham have a lot of the blueprints for a classic Dark Horse: a rich, benevolent owner, an array of young talents, a hungry manager with ideas... check, check and check!



The problem is they have a tendency to play absolutely terribly a lot of the time.

11. Sheffield United

The Blades are yet to get going this season | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Likelihood: 1/10



Second Season Syndrome (SSS) has hit Sheffield United harder than anyone. This return season to the top flight saw them finish 10th, but they look stuck in a relegation scrap this season.



With the right set of players, a wily old operator like Chris Wilder perhaps could push them for a shock title charge. Not with a Championship-level squad, though.

10. West Ham

David Moyes has found his level with West Ham | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Likelihood: 2/10



West Ham seem to spend endless amounts of money and yet have very little to show for it.



Still, this summer saw some smarter arrivals and despite the preconception that David Moyes is a bad manager, he's making it work with what he's got. For now.



Can he win them a Premier League, though? He couldn't with Manchester United, so probably not.

9. Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin would be key in any potential Newcastle title hunt | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Likelihood: 3/10



This could've been an entirely different story if only that big-money takeover had gone through.



For now, though, Newcastle best hope Vince McMahon wants to get back into business with them if they want a Premier League anytime soon.



Not quite 'no chance in hell', but very, very little.

8. Brighton

Brighton have added Premier League winners to the squad in Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck | CATHERINE IVILL/Getty Images

Likelihood: 3/10



The Seagulls are beginning to take shape under Graham Potter and had been tipped for a strong showing this season.



A well balanced side who aren't afraid to play football and bring it against big clubs, could they go further with a bit of luck?



Checks table... oh they've won one game this season.

7. Crystal Palace

Palace have suddenly built an exciting attack | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Likelihood: 3.5/10



Palace have suddenly obtained a scarily good attacking roster. Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi, Eberechi Eze and Andros Townsend could be the ones to fire them up the table.



Towards a title charge though? Nah, no chance.

6. Leeds United

Writing off Marcelo Bielsa would be seriously naive | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Likelihood: 4/10



There's just something about Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side that you can't quite put your finger on, but it's there.



They've got confidence, a tightly knit squad and a manager who's tactically adept and more than a little bit mental when he needs to be.



If anyone's going to do a Leicester, Leeds would be the first pick in a lot of people's minds.



They probably wouldn't be right mind you, but they'd still get picked a lot.

5. Aston Villa

Grealish, Barkley and Watkins for Team of the Year | Pool/Getty Images

Likelihood: 5/10



From staying in the Premier League in the dying embers of last season, to Premier League winners. That would be doing a Leicester.



It may seem unlikely, but if Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley keep playing like they are, they'll be treble winners in no time. Obviously.

4. Southampton

Hasenhuttl is seriously impressing at Southampton | Pool/Getty Images

Likelihood: 5.5/10



From a team that lost 9-0 in October 2019 to 2020/21 Premier League winners. Ultimate pub quiz trivia.



Southampton have gone from strength to strength since that humbling loss to Leicester - probably because it doesn't get much worse than a 9-0 home defeat - but the squad they've built under Ralph Hasenhuttl is an exciting one.



Danny Ings looked back to his best pre-injury and while they don't have a star-studded team, hanging around the top of the table long enough might just see them do the unthinkable.



Maybe Che Adams was right after all...

3. Wolves

Wolves must continue to move forward despite losing Diogo Jota to Liverpool | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Likelihood: 6/10



A Premier League title win for Nuno Espirito Santo's side would be the first team a national team has won a domestic trophy.



Joking aside, Wolves made the most of their Portuguese connections to assemble a well-balanced and very dangerous squad, which has seen them shoot into a regular top six fighter in the Premier League, despite only returning to the top flight in 2018.



Losing Diogo Jota knocks them down a touch, though.

2. Everton

Hiring Ancelotti was a huge coup for Everton | Pool/Getty Images

Likelihood: 6/10



With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, there seems to be an air of magic surrounding Goodison Park.



Project Everton finally feels near completion; there's a style of play, an identity, and a belief that's knitting together the squad, coaching staff and fans.



Ancelotti needs the success just as much as the Toffees do, making it the match made in heaven.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Ballon d'Or too, while we're at it.

1. Leicester City

Leicester have built an incredible squad following their dramatic Premier League title win four years ago | Pool/Getty Images

Likeliness: 7/10



Nobody ever thought that Leicester would do it the first time, and doing it again sounds mental on paper.



They've built tremendously since their shock Premier League win, however, and are the prime example of a football club being run properly in the modern era.



They're now a regular top-four threat, and with the league being more open this season, this feels as good a time as ever to push for a (second) title win.