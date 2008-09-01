Everton vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Gameweek four of the Premier League will close out with a meeting between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park.

The hosts have been in red-hot form so far this season, racking up the points and the goals en route to an undefeated start to the campaign.

By contract, Burnley have endured a slow start to proceedings and picked up their first point of the campaign in the 1-1 draw with Leeds just before the international break. They need to get things going soon.

Where to watch Everton vs Burnley on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Monday 13 September, 20:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK),fuboTV(US)

Referee? Andre Marriner

VAR? Kevin Friend

Everton team news

Coleman picked up an injury on international duty | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Seamus Coleman is expected to shake off a hamstring injury to feature, and he could be joined in the squad by Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and deadline day signing Salomon Rondon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is battling the toe injury that forced him to withdraw from the England squad but could stiill feature, and fellow striker Richarlison will be free to start after Brazil chose to let him off for not reporting to international duty.

There will be no places in the squad for Fabian Delph (shoulder) or James Rodriguez (fitness).

Burnley team news

? ?????? ?? ?? ??? ????????



Burnley remain without Kevin Long and Dale Stephens, and new signing Connor Roberts is also out with a groin strain. There are, however, hopes that centre-back Nathan Collins will recover from a mystery injury picked up during the break.

Sean Dyche may give a debut to new signing Maxwel Cornet, who should come in for Charlie Taylor at left-back.

Everton vs Burnley predicted lineups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gray; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Cornet; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Everton vs Burnley head-to-head record

Everton have a narrow edge over Burnley in the history books, but the two sides have been exchanging victories for a while now.

Burnley actually had the upper hand last year, drawing 1-1 in December and following that up with a 2-1 win in March which included an absolute worldie from Dwight McNeil.

It was Everton who picked up the points in the match before that, so you can see just how varied the results between these two sides have been in recent years.

Everton vs Burnley score prediction

Burnley are chasing their first win | George Wood/Getty Images

While the form guides might suggest a comfortable Everton win, the Toffies won't have appreciated the disruption of the international break, whereas Dyche will have used it as a vital chance to shake off some cobwebs.

Calvert-Lewin may well start but is definitely not at full fitness, and that could be a major problem for Everton's attack as they look to deal with Burnley's stubborn defence.

Both teams' runs are going to have to come to an end at some point, and this could be the day.

Prediction: Everton 0-1 Burnley