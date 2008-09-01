Everton hope to go four games unbeaten in the Premier League when they entertain a Burnley side yet to win this season.

The appointment of Rafa Benitez as manager was met with overwhelming disdain from Toffees supporters this summer, but the Spaniard is making great strides in his attempts to win them over.

Seven points from a possible nine is a handy start, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's continued good form an obvious plus. Next up is Sean Dyche's Clarets, who have just a solitary point on the Premier League board.

Here's how Everton could line up.

Everton predicted lineup vs Burnley - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jordan Pickford is firmly established as number one | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - No longer under pressure from Robin Olsen for a place in goal, Pickford has looked assured between the sticks. Sort of.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Played an important role against Brighton, reminding Richarlison that he isn't actually the club's penalty taker. A very experienced campaigner.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Competition for places is strong in central defence, with Holgate currently at the head of the queue.



Michael Keane (CB) - Keane will be eager to impress against his former club as he looks to regain a spot in the England squad for the November internationals.



Lucas Digne (LB) - An assist machine with a devilish cross on him, Everton will do their utmost to ensure the Frenchman does more attacking than he does defending.

2. Midfielders

Demarai Gray is off to a great start | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Andros Townsend (RM) - Arrived at Goodison Park for free this summer and has settled nicely on the right-hand side.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Operating in a box-to-box midfield role, Doucoure is showing the qualities a lot of Watford supporters used to rave about when he was in Hertfordshire.



Allan (CM) - May get a nosebleed if he crosses the halfway line but is guaranteed to get stuck in. One of the better holding midfielders in the Premier League.



Demarai Gray (LM) - A rather disappointing spell in the Bundesliga has already left the mind of in-form Gray.

3. Forwards

Richarlison had to be talked down from penalty duties against Brighton | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (FW) - Has picked up where he left off season, netting three goals in Everton's opening three games.



Richarlison (FW) - Must learn to control his fiery temper after attempting to wrestle penalty duties away from Calvert-Lewin at the Amex. A real threat on his day.