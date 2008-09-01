Everton in talks to sign Burnley winger Dwight McNeil

Everton are advancing in talks to sign Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, 90min can confirm.

The Toffees are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after selling star forward Richarlison earlier this summer to help ease their precarious financial situation.

The likes of Adama Traore, Armando Broja and Maxwell Cornet have been linked with a move to Goodison Park. However, it appears it could be Cornet's Burnley teammate, McNeil, wearing royal blue instead next season.

90min understands Everton have made an offer of around £20m including bonuses, with Burnley happy to accept the fee being paid in instalments rather than in one lump sum.

Sources say McNeil is keen to make the move and continue playing Premier League football after the Clarets suffered relegation to the Championship last season.

Everton will certainly be familiar with McNeil, who has faced the Toffees eight times across his career - he's only played against Man City on more occasions (nine) - scoring once in a 2-1 Burnley win back in March 2021.

The 22-year-old has 147 senior appearances under his belt with the Clarets, scoring seven goals and assisting another 17, while McNeil is capped 16 times for England across various youth levels.

Last season, McNeil played 40 times across all competitions, failing to score and managing just one assist, though he did manage 2.3xG and 4.8xA in the Premier League - the latter a team high.

Should he complete the transfer, McNeil will become the second player to switch Burnley for Everton this summer after centre-back James Tarkowski joined a free transfer.