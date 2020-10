Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has committed his long-term future to the Clarets by singing a new four-year contract that promises to keep him at Turf Moor until 2024. The fresh terms also include an optional further 12 months until the summer of 2025.

The 20-year-old emerged from the Burnley youth ranks in 2018 and has become an increasingly key player in Sean Dyche’s team over the last two seasons.

Last season, McNeil started all 38 of Burnley’s Premier League games and jointly led the Clarets in assists alongside Ashley Westwood. He also scored two goals of his own.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract. I love playing for the club and it’s a club I want to be at,” McNeil told Burnley’s official website.

“It’s a great position to be in and I couldn’t have asked for more help from the lads, to be honest. My focus was always to be a Burnley player and carry on doing what I’m doing because I love the club, I love the team and playing for the gaffer and that’s what I want to carry on doing.”

McNeil made his Burnley debut as a last-minute substitute on the final day of the 2017/18 campaign, before again linking up with the first-team for Europa League qualifiers that summer.

McNeil started every Premier League game last season | Pool/Getty Images

The left-sided star made his full Premier League debut soon afterwards against Manchester United, the club that had released him as a 14-year-old, before he then made a decisive impact in 2-0 win over West Ham in December 2018 and never looked back.

“I feel like I’ve become more experienced and understand myself more as a person on and off the pitch and that’s been important,” McNeil stated. “I just want to do the same as last year now and continue to be part of the team throughout the year. I just want to play football.”

Source : 90min