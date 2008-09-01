Dwight McNeil completes Everton move

Everton have confirmed the signing of Dwight McNeil, who has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

A £20m deal including add-ons was agreed with Burnley and the young winger soon underwent a medical at the Toffees' Finch Farm training ground.

He is the club's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre.

“It is an amazing feeling to sign. When I heard about Everton’s interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the Club and how good the team is,” McNeil told evertontv.

“Speaking to the manager about what they want going forward, it really excited me and appealed to me. I wanted to be part of it. He knows me as a player, as does [Director of Football] Kevin Thelwell. I want to work hard and do well for the team and for the fans.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. This week they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo holding talks with Man Utd, Barcelona attempting to sign Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea, Phil Foden's new Man City contract, and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

“I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up – and that is what I want to do and improve my game."

Manager Frank Lampard added: “I have been a big admirer of Dwight for some time. He has huge talent and is exactly the type of player we want to bring into the squad to help us improve.”