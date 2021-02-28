Dean Henderson & Nick Pope on Spurs wishlist if Hugo Lloris leaves

Tottenham are taking a close interest in England internationals Dean Henderson and Nick Pope should current number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris leave the club in the summer.

But Spurs are not the only side linked with Henderson, who has had to make do with a back-up role since returning to parent club Manchester United this season, with Borussia Dortmund also thought to be eyeing the talented 23-year-old.

Henderson usually plays second fiddle to David de Gea | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Lloris has been with Spurs since 2012 and has been club captain in north London since 2015. But the 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and it has been rumoured that Paris Saint-Germain might try and reunite him with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

Sky Sports write that there are currently no talks with Lloris over a new deal. The same report explains that Henderson, who established himself on loan at Sheffield United, has become frustrated by a lack of chances at Old Trafford and is not prepared to remain on the bench next season.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Henderson and will have been aware of his potential and development during his own time as United boss between 2016 and 2018. However, Henderson’s £120,000 weekly wages could be problematic for Spurs’ budget.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Henderson | ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

It is said that Henderson’s own preference is to remain at United as number one, but the presence of David de Gea continues to make that difficult, even though manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has acknowledged the situation and admitted recently that Henderson is ‘not the most patient guy’.

Henderson could also be open to moving abroad if it means commanding regular playing time and Dortmund are presented as a potential option in that sense. The German club has dipped into the English market before in their captures of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Pope is the other main option for Spurs in their hunt for a new long-term number one.

Burnley's Nick Pope is an alternative target for Spurs | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 28-year-old has returned to his best form since a shoulder injury forced him to miss pretty much the entire 2018/19 campaign and he was named in last season’s PFA Team of the Year.

The Daily Mail suggest Pope could command a transfer fee of £30m, which would surpass the £25m that Everton paid for Jordan Pickford in 2017 and make him the most expensive English goalkeeper of all time. West Ham are also reported to be interested.

