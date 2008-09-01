Danny Mills Claims it's 'Highly Possible' Leeds Could Sign Forgotten Man Joe Hart for Free

Former teammate of Joe Hart, Danny Mills has claimed that the Englishman could join Leeds United when he becomes a free agent this summer, while he has also claimed that Pep Guardiola 'threw' the shot-stopper under the bus.





Hart won two Premier League titles during his time with Manchester City and was a key figure, both at club and international level. However, Guardiola opted to freeze him out of the first team before eventually selling him.





Now with Burnley, Hart didn't make a single appearance in the Premier League in 2019/20 before play was halted due to the coronavirus crisis. In total, he has featured in two FA Cup games and one EFL Cup game this campaign.





The 33-year-old's contract at Turf Moor is due to expire in the summer, and Mills has now told Football Insider that it is highly likely a deal can be done. Furthermore, the report adds that he could be an option for Leeds due to the uncertainty regarding Kiko Casilla's future, while Hart himself is willing to take a pay-cut to make the move happen.





Mills explained why signing Hart would be shrewd business, while also taking the time to criticise Guardiola for his handling of the situation involving the goalkeeper. He said: "I think he has calmed down a little bit and realised that the mental side of it may be cost him a couple of mistakes.





“Guardiola threw him under the bus before he’d even seen him play. It has been difficult for him but he is still a fabulous goalkeeper and there is no reason why he cannot come to a massive club like Leeds and resurrect his career.





"If you have a goalkeeper like that, if Leeds can get him on a free transfer, it would be a fabulous addition. He works incredibly hard, he is incredibly dedicated and is very fit. It is highly possible that deal can be done.”





It is not yet clear where Hart will be playing his football next season, but considering he will be a free agent as well as the experience he brings, he could be a smart signing for a number of clubs.



