Danny Drinkwater to Leave Burnley & Return to Chelsea as Half-Season Loan Ends

​ Burnley have confirmed midfielder Danny Drinkwater will return to parent club Chelsea in the coming days when his half-season loan at Turf Moor comes to an end.





The 2015/16 Premier League champion played just twice for the Clarets in all competitions, with his most recent appearance coming in early December against Manchester City.

Drinkwater, who joined Chelsea for £35m in 2017 but played only once for the club in his second season at Stamford Bridge, would have been hoping to resurrect his career at Burnley.

But Drinkwater began the season out of the squad and suffered a further setback when he got injured in freak circumstances as a result of an incident outside a nightclub.

He returned to the squad at the end of November but played only once after that and was an unused substitute in each of Burnley’s last six Premier League games.

Drinkwater had only joined Burnley on loan until 6 January, although an impressive spell could have potentially earned the 29-year-old an extension to that deal. As it is, he returned to Chelsea instead with little prospect of playing his way into Frank Lampard’s team.

The former Manchester United youth player remains under contract at Chelsea until 2022.

