Crystal Palace vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Crystal Palace and Burnley meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, with both sides looking to continue a recent upturn in form.

The hosts enter this tie fresh from securing their first Premier League win in seven attempts - their first of 2022 - with a 4-1 thrashing of Watford. Patrick Vieira's side moved up to 11th with that victory, and are searching for consecutive league wins for the first time since early November.

Burnley enter this weekend having just achieved successive Premier League wins to end a run of 11 winless matches, with their shock 1-0 victory over Tottenham following a thoroughly satisfying 3-0 dispatching of Brighton in the space of four days.

Here's 90min's preview of this one...

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 26 February, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Selhurst Park

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday*/BBC Final Score* (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube

Who's the referee? Jonathan Moss

Who's the VAR? Andre Marriner

*studio updates only

Crystal Palace team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Vieira to contend with following their midweek win, although Nathan Ferguson, Vicente Guaita and Joel Ward are all still unlikely to return to action.

That means Jack Butland should continue between the sticks as Guaita continues to recover from a knee injury, while Nathaniel Clyne will likely deputise for Ward once again as Palace's first-choice right-back continues his absence due to a knock.

Burnley team news

Sean Dyche will likely have to make do without Ashley Westwood, who missed his side's midweek victory through Covid-19.

Maxwel Cornet's involvement is also in doubt after the Ivorian was another absentee for that win against Spurs but, if fit, he will likely displace Jay Rodriguez up top.

Elsewhere, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra remain out of contention for the Clarets, although Dyche has no reason to enforce wholesale changes in any case.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley head to head record

In 52 prior meetings in competitive action - the first of which coming in 1909 - Burnley boast the better record in the fixture, coming out on top 21 times compared to Crystal Palace's tally of 13 wins, while there have been 18 draws.

The Eagles did manage four straight wins in this fixture in the Premier League between January 2018 and November 2019, although the Clarets have dominated since.

Three wins on the bounce since those Palace victories were, however, followed by one of the games of the 2021/22 season, as the two sides shocked everyone to play out an enthralling 3-3 draw earlier in the campaign.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley score prediction

With both teams entering this clash on the back of morale-boosting wins, we could be in for another nail-biting, yet not uneventful, game. Palace have finally broken their winless streak to showcase the quality they evidently possess, while Burnley are finally proving their worth and are obviously now not going down without at least a fight.

With confidence flowing in abundance, this should be a well-matched encounter - so it's only natural that neither side comes away with three points.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Burnley