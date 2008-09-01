Crystal Palace vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The race for European football continues on Monday night as Crystal Palace take on Burnley at Selhurst Park.





The pair have experienced incredibly similar returns to Premier League football, both recording wins against relegation-threatened opposition, while also receiving a thumping at the hands of the Premier League’s top sides in their other fixture.





With just seven games of the season remaining, both teams are in with a genuine chance of Europa League qualification, sitting in tenth and 11th place respectively on 42 points - just a point behind Arsenal.





Jay Rodriguez hit the winner for Burnley against Watford on Thursday

With Manchester City’s appeal against their ban from the Champions League still to be answered, the Premier League cut off for European football has yet to be confirmed, and Crystal Palace and Burnley know this game could be pivotal in the season’s final reckoning.





Here’s 90min’s preview of the game.





Where to Watch





When is Kick Off? Monday 29 June

What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)

Where is it Played? Selhurst Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Amazon Prime Video





Team News





Having hobbled off in the defeat to Liverpool, Wilfried Zaha is a major doubt for Monday’s clash. Roy Hodgson confirmed this week the club are awaiting a scan to reveal the severity of the forward’s injury, and he looks unlikely to play any part against Burnley.





Zaha limped off against Liverpool and is unlikely to feature against Burnley

Both Christian Benteke and Vicente Guaita missed the trip to Anfield through injury and remain doubts.





The visitors are again expected to be without the services of injured trio Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson; all three have failed to figure for the Clarets since the league’s return.





Robbie Brady missed Thursday’s win over Watford with a groin injury, and the trip to Selhurst Park is expected to come too soon for his return. Jeff Hendrick and Phil Bardsley are also not expected to feature following contract disputes.





Predicted Lineups





Crystal Palace: Henderson; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Meyer, Ayew, Townsend.





Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.





Recent Form





The Eagles' four-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt at Anfield on Wednesday night, though in fairness the 4-0 result was more of a reflection on Liverpool's brilliance more than Palace's ineptitude.





Burnley are enjoying some fine end-of-season form themselves, with the 5-0 thumping at Manchester City their only defeat in the previous nine league outings. The 1-0 win over Watford on Thursday ensured their European push remains on track.





Thanks for all the messages! Proud to have scored my 50th goal for @BurnleyOfficial and helped the team towards three points! The first one still feels like yesterday ?? pic.twitter.com/AU2ATflsWf — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) June 26, 2020

Crystal Palace





Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace (24/06)

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (20/06)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (07/03)

Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace (29/02)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle (22/02)





Burnley





Burnley 1-0 Watford (25/06)

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (22/06)

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham (07/03)

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (29/02)

Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth (22/02)





Prediction





Palace’s home form hasn’t been as reliable this season as it has been in previous campaigns. The Eagles have picked up just two points more on home turf than they have on the road, though it remains to be seen how they’ll perform behind closed doors.





Burnley’s form on the road has picked up in the latter half of the season, having taken just nine points from their first 11 away games.





Neither side has proven to be prolific in front of goal this season, and in a game which could prove crucial come the end of the season, expect a cagey affair with neither side wanting to give their rivals the upper-hand in the race for Europe.





Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley



