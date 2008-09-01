Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Clarets fightback earns valuable point

Crystal Palace and Burnley played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, sharing a Premier League point apiece.

Patrick Vieira's side took an early lead through Jeffrey Schlupp in what was an utterly dominant first period, before a role reversal saw the visitors impose themselves on their hosts, equalising within seconds of the restart courtesy of Luka Milivojevic's own goal.

The game was a far cry from the captivating rollercoaster that was the two sides' 3-3 draw at Turf Moor earlier in the season, but provided its fair share of excitement and represents a valuable point against in-form opposition for either side.

On a sunny day in south London, the Eagles enjoyed a bright start and didn't wait too long to break the deadlock, pulling ahead after just nine minutes.

The increasingly impressive Michael Olise was pivotal from the right flank, using a combination of mazy stepovers and weaving movement to create the space to swing in a low cross, which found Schlupp who would've done well to miss from a couple of yards out.

Palace assumed control thereafter, and continuously threatened a second while Burnley were penned into their own half for the majority of the half. While the hosts were collectively dominant and dangerous, it was Olise's individual brilliance that posed the greatest threat.

The winger was clearly enjoying himself on the day, with Ben Mee's toe and Nick Pope's smart reactions denying him a much-deserved goal of his own. Despite the pressure, however, the Clarets were able to hold on until the interval, during which Sean Dyche evidently delivered an inspiring team talk.

It took the Clarets just 39 seconds into the second period to get back on level terms. Aaron Lennon was central to the move, starting it off with sharp play before latching onto Wout Weghorst's head-on and firing in a rasping pull-back which was diverted into his own net by Milivojevic.

Milivojevic's own goal levelled the playing field for Burnley with plenty of time for a winner to be found!

Dyche's men built on that blistering start and began to find their feet in the game, dominating large stretches of play in the process. The visitors were, indeed, very close to finding a second from a corner before the hour mark, although Weghorst couldn't quite keep his towering header low enough - much to the relief of a flying Jack Butland.

The away fans eventually erupted in celebration in the 67th minute, as Weghorst thought he'd given his side a deserved lead, although their cheers were soon hushed by an offside call. Jay Rodriguez was the guilty party, straying just beyond the Palace back line in the build-up.

There was always a sense that Palace had more to give, and they reminded their visitors of just that when Wilfried Zaha went inches away from pulling ahead. The Ivorian did brilliantly to make space for himself on the left-hand side of the penalty area before seeing his shot across goal hit the face of the post and sail away to safety.

That misfortune was a sign of the action to come. While both teams enjoyed promising phases of play in the remining minutes, neither could break through to snatch a late.

Crystal Palace player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jack Butland in full stretch | Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Jack Butland (GK) - 6/10 - Produced some smart goalkeeping throughout, but had no chance of keeping out the visitors' strike.



Nathaniel Clyne (RB) - 5/10 - Produced one interesting long-range effort early in the first half but subsequently drifted out of proceedings.



Joachim Andersen (CB) - 6/10 - Typically composed and progressive in possession for the first half, although looked tentative as Burnley grew into the game.



Marc Guehi (CB) - 3/10 - Not at his best by any stretch, looking frazzled by the mere presence of Weghorst.



Tyrick Mitchell (LB) - 6/10 - Wasn't brilliant going forward but put in a characteristically solid display at the back, making three ball recoveries.

2. Midfielders

Luka Milivojevic (DM) - 6/10 - Looked silly scoring the own goal but had no choice but to get a foot on the ball. Otherwise, he was tidy in his distribution and effective in his screening before being sacrificed for an extra striker.



Conor Gallagher (CM) - 4/10 - Buzzed around but lacked his usual elusiveness and impact - bizarrely quiet.



James McArthur (CM) - 7/10 - Read play well and scurried around to fill gaps and protect his colleagues, registering four ball recoveries.

3. Forwards

A fantastic talent | Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Michael Olise (RW) - 8/10 - Wow - he's the real deal. A dazzling first half saw him absolutely dominate the match with his attractive creativity and clinical attacking output. Not as influential after the interval.



Wilfried Zaha (ST) - 7/10 - Drifted out to the left often and caused panic every time he got on the ball. Terrorised the Burnley defence when driving towards goal, brought out some dazzling pieces of skill and was desperately unlucky to hit the post in the second half.



Jeffrey Schlupp (LW) - 7/10 - An important presence in the final third - notably making sure he was in the right place at the right time to break the deadlock - while also filtering back into a midfield position to sure up his side defensively.

4. Substitutes

Jean-Philippe Mateta (ST) - 5/10 - Came on with half an hour ago but wasn't able to turn the tide in Palace's favour.



Cheikhou Kouyate (CM) - N/A - A late introduction, not enough time to impact the game.

Burnley player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Erik Pieters had a torrid time against Michael Olise | Tom Dulat/GettyImages

Nick Pope (GK) - 6/10 - No chance for the goal but produced a good save to deny Olise late in the first half and looked solid throughout.



Connor Roberts (RB) - 5/10 - Didn't cope too well with Palace's fluidity on the left wing but provided some sporadic danger upfield.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 6/10 - Should have been tighter on Schlupp for the first goal but was subsequently resolute, managing three interceptions and seven clearances.



Ben Mee (CB) - 6/10 - Could have been more alert for Palace's opener but was otherwise a typically reliable figure for Burnley.



Erik Pieters (LB) - 2/10 - Struggled to cope with Olise throughout his stint on the field before being forced off with injury - no prizes for guessing who'll be featuring in his nightmares tonight.

6. Midfielders

Aaron Lennon (RM) - 7/10 - Looked a spark when he was given the opportunity to directly impact proceedings and, although that wasn't often, he made Palace pay immediately after the break.



Jack Cork (CM) - 2/10 - Made a few rash challenges and looked simply overwhelmed before being replaced in the second half.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 6/10 - An active participant in the match, stifling numerous Crystal Palace moves as well as recovering possession five times, but had no creative impact.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 1/10 - Wasn't good enough on the back foot, and was barely even involved on the front foot. He's got bags of potential, but he needs to step up. Absolutely woeful.

7. Forwards

Jay Rodriguez couldn't get into the game | Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Wout Weghorst (ST) - 7/10 - Faultless in his awareness and link-up play when the ball was hoofed in his direction, notably playing a key part in Burnley's equaliser.



Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 3/10 - Showed great tenacity to press throughout, but was occasionally clumsy while having no tangible impact on the front foot.

8. Substitutes

Charlie Taylor (LB) - 5/10 - Was far better than Pieters, though it was difficult not to be.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 6/10 - Likewise, Westwood was a far greater threat in midfield than the ineffective Cork.



Ashley Barnes (ST) - N/A - A late change.