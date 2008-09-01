Club Brugge beat Premier League clubs in race for Jack Hendry

Club Brugge are set to seal the singing of Scottish international Jack Hendry on transfer deadline day after agreeing €10m deal, 90min understands.

The 26-year-old signed a permanent deal with Belgian club Oostende earlier this summer after spending a season on loan in the Jupiler League from Celtic.

Jack Hendry celebrates with Scotland teammate Stuart Armstrong | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Hendry impressed hugely last term – being voted the best defender in Belgium – and his form saw him win a recall to the Scotland squad after nearly two and a half years away, earning a spot in Steve Clarke's Euro 2020 group and starting their first group game against the Czech Republic.

Oostende were able to sign him for less than £2m earlier in the current window due a clause in his loan deal, allowing them to flip him for a handy profit amid interest from a large cluster of clubs.

That deal also meant that Hendry had a release clause in his new deal at Oostende, but we can reveal that the clause has not been activated; with Brugge paying €7m up front with another €3m in add-ons.

A whole host of clubs were taking a close look at a deal, with Newcastle, Burnley, Southampton, Brighton, Sheffield United and Rangers all making enquiries.

Oostende would have rather Hendry moved back across the Channel to the UK, but he is now going to stay in Belgium as Jupiler League champions Club Brugge have made their move. We understand that Brugge made their approach over the weekend and agreed terms with Oostende on Monday morning.

90min has been told that Hendry is excited at the prospect of playing in the Champions League, with last week's group stage draw throwing up home and away fixtures against giants Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as RB Leipzig.